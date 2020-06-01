TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word juven. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: “This neighborhood is full of nothing but scoundrels, hooligans and juvenile delinquents!” growled Paw-Paw, shaking his cane as he sat on the porch and watched the goings-on with a scowl.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word loc. It means place. Some English words formed from it include location, locality, locomotion and allocate. Example: Today’s youth, spoiled by the GPS, will never know how tricky it was to find a location on a huge paper map.
Life Care Planning program
New College Institute’s LIFE lecture series has moved online. At noon Wednesday, it will have the program “Life Care Planning” by The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia.” The announcement describes Life Care Planning as “a holistic, elder-centered approach to the practice of law that helps families respond to every challenge caused by chronic illness or disability of an elderly loved one.”
To participate in the webinar, RSVP to Brian Stanley, bstanley@newcollegeinstitute.org or by calling 276-403-5605.
Houeshold hints
- Get good results from the cheapest dishwasher detergents by adding a few teaspoons of vinegar to the dishwasher, to dissolve grease and leave dishes spot-free.
- Keep bugs out of your drawers and dry goods by placing bay leaves in those areas.
- To kill ants, mix 2 cups of borax with 1 cup of sugar in a quart jar. Punch holes in the lid of the jar and sprinkle powder around the house.
Turkeys
Nelson Smith, a Martinsville native of Virginia Beach, reads the Bulletin online. He wrote in of Sunday’s trivia answer: “The wild turkey is the state bird of Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Massachusetts; however, if Washington, D.C. were to become a state, the wild turkey would be the appropriate state bird for it, considering the ones occupying certain government positions there.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Audubon Society calls the Roadrunner “The most famous bird in the southwest, featured in folklore and cartoons, known by its long tail and expressive crest.” The Roadrunner doesn’t fly much, but rather walks and runs on the ground, at 15 miles per hour — with faster bursts when chasing lizards or other prey. It can leap straight into the air to catch prey — and has been seen getting hummingbirds that way. It also eats snakes, mice, young ground squirrels, snails, some fruits (especially of cactus) and seeds. The Greater Roadrunner is the state bird of New Mexico.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Some birds familiar to us here in southwest Virginia are the Robin, the Mockingbird, the Eastern Goldfinch and the Mourning Dove. Which states have those as their state birds?
