TODAY’S WORD is recalcitrant. Lucy wanted Charlie to run fast and kick the football, but he was recalcitrant about doing so.
THURSDAY’S WORD is bauble. It means a small, decorative sphere hung from a branch of a Christmas tree.
This show is going on
The Bulletin has published a massive number of inches about holiday events -- well, we measure them in inches -- and we try our best to include anything that a segment of the public might be interested in attending -- right up through Sunday's Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade (3 p.m, uptown). But sometimes one such event will sneak up on us.
That happened with Bassett High School's production of "Alice In Wonderland: A one-act play." You can see that production at noon Saturday at the Blue Ridge Regional Library. One tip: beware going down the rabbit hole.
We love a parade
Martinsville-Henry County's annual Christmas parade usually kicks off the season around here, but you recall what happened: Cold, rainy weather on Nov. 23 moved organizers to postpone the event. That allowed both Stuart and Ridgeway to get out first on the parade of seasonal parades.
So Sunday is the day now for the M-HC production. It steps off at 3 p.m. in uptown Martinsville, looping around the downtown core.
Smiling Sonny Richardson is the grand marshal. Be sure to come out and wave at Sonny, who is typically sunny.
Charles Roark and Kathy Lawson are the people behind the parade, so wave at them, too.
Awards time
The Golden Globe nominations came out last week, sort of the first of the award-season cavalcade, and immediately oddsmakers started to handicap who likely would win the awards. You can bet on this somewhere, we're sure. Here's a sampling of the favorites in the acting categories, as chosen by SportsBetting:
- Best Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox ("Succession").
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker").
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name").
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag").
- Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman ("The Crown").
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Renee Zellweger ("Judy").
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy: Awkwafina ("The Farewell").
We will share the choices for best movies and TV series another day, but we already think it's really weird that a biopic about famed Yellowbrick Roader Judy Garland wouldn't be in the "musical" category. Yeah, her life had a lot of drama, but still. She was a singer.
Holiday humor
Why did Santa's little helper need to go to therapy.
He was too elf-conscious.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Santa Claus is rumored to live in Lapland, a region of Finland.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How are the winners of the Golden Globes awards chosen?
