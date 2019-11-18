TODAY’S WORD is precarity. Example: “Our current version of global capitalism — one from which few countries and individuals are able to opt out — has generated shocking wealth for some, and precarity for many more.” (Source: “The End of Babies” by Anna Louie Sussman, Nov. 16 New York Times)
MONDAY’S WORD was malinger. It means to exaggerate or feign illness in order to escape duty or work. Example: “There will be no malingering in Sunday school,” said Beatrice, with a steely glint in her eye.
Fieldale Ducks
The Fieldale Ducks 8U and 10U kids’ football teams are hoping to play in the World Youth Championship which, conveniently, happens to be held in the United States — no passports needed. (It’s in Ohio, Dec. 11-15.) The big cost will be hotel rooms, which would come in at about $5,000, at a rate of $100 per night (including taxes and fees) and sleeping four or five in each room. They’ll also need a charter bus and, of course, food.
The team needs to let tournament organizers know today if they’ll be going, and in order to commit, they’d like to see if they start raising money toward a $10,000 goal. They have a fundraiser on Facebook — “Sending Our Local Boys to the World Youth Championship.” So far, Martinsville Eyecare Center is the first on board, with a donation of $200, organizer Tonya Bredamus reports.
Food for kids
Many area kids won’t receive supper after they get home from school, or meals on the weekends, so some local groups send food home with them in backpacks. The Community Storehouse runs one of these backpack programs, and is in the process of raising money to buy more food. It takes $30,000 just to take care of 150 kids at Albert Harris Elementary School each year, said Community Storehouse Director Travis Adkins.
To donate, visit storehousemhc.org or bring or mail donations to 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, Va., 24148.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The origin of the saying that cats have nine lives has many different theories.
Some say it’s from the legend of the ancient Egyptian sun god, Atum-Ra, who was believed to have gone to the underworld in feline form. He gave birth to eight other gods, representing nine lives in one.
Some say it comes form China, where the number 9 is considered lucky. Many religions and regions in the world considered the number 9 to be mystical — as some people have considered cats to be. That could be in part because they are so agile they survive situations which would have severely injured other animals.
An ancient proverb looks at it this way: “A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays and for the last three he stays.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what two breeds of cats is it not uncommon to have cross-eyed cats?
