TODAY’S WORD is bumfuzzle. Example: Mildred could not get used to texting as a means of communication, mostly because she was absolutely bumfuzzled over the way spellcheck changed the words she was meaning to type.
FRIDAY’S WORD was cacophony. It means a harsh, discordant mixture of sounds. Example: Lindsey would have loved to visit her new boyfriend, Jason, if the cacophony of his parrots and the stink of his old dog in his small house weren’t so overbearing.
Blood drives
Now that hospitals are getting back to surgeries and treatments that had been paused temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood donations is at an urgent level. Doug Rubel, the account manager responsible for setting up all the blood drives in the Martinsville-Henry County Area, writes that "YOU are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need."
Here are the upcoming blood drives:
- Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street
- Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Blackberry Baptist Church, 3241 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett
- June 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway
- June 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge
Appointments may be made through www.redcrossblood.org. However, don't let the lack of an appointment stop you: "Walk-ins are HIGHLY encouraged," Rubel writes.
Texting abbreviations
Every now and then, to help us all keep up with the latest in communication (i.e., understand what our kids are saying), The Stroller lists common texting abbreviations.
Here are the most commonly used ones that you probably know:
- LOL: laughing out loud
- G2G: got to go
- FB: Facebook
- MSG: message
- IMO: in my opinion
Here are some that may not be as familiar:
- TLDR: too long, don't read (used to indicate a summary above or below a long piece of writing)
- IRL: in real life
- OP: original poster (the person who started an online conversation)
- CSL: can't stop laughing
- TBH: to be honest
- FTW: for the win
- NTH: nice to have
- IMHO: in my humble opinion
- YNK: you never know
- WTF: what in the world
- SRSLY: seriously
- YGTR: you got that right
- DM: direct message
- TTYL: talk to you later
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Virginia state dance is the square dance, which also is the state dance for Washington, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, North Dakota, New jersey, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Louisiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, Connecticut, Colorado, California, Arkansas and Alabama. Other state dances are: Polka, Wisconsin; Shag, South Carolina; clogging, Kentucky; hula, Hawaii; and maypole dancing, Delaware.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Virginia has three state songs (popular, emeritus and traditional). What are they?
