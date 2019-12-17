TODAY’S WORD is resolute. Example: Mom remains resolute in having roast beef, not ham, as the entree for Christmas dinner.
TUESDAY’S WORD was sporadic. It means occurring at irregular intervals. Example: Missing his master, the dog let out sporadic barks and howls throughout the night.
Rubik's Cube
You may remember a hot Christmas present of years past (and still around today): the Rubik's Cube, which came on the market 40 years ago.
An article in Popular Mechanics looks at the math behind solving Rubik's Cube, and it starts with this astounding number: 43,252,003,274,489,856,000. That's how many combinations a Rubik's Cube can be twisted into. No wonder it's so difficult to solve.
Scientists and mathematicians have been calculating the factors of solving the puzzle for decades. In 1981, Morwen Thistlethwaite proved that any scrambled cube could be solved in 52 or fewer moves -- of course, if you were really good at it.
People kept working at it, though, and in June 2010, a team of four scientists brought that number down to 20. It's called "God's number," because of early jokes that divine intervention was needed to get that puzzle solved.
There's a whole lot more math involved, and if you're interested in reading about it, check out "The Amazing Math Inside the Rubik's Cube" by Dave Linkletter.
Community meal
Christ Episcopal Church will have a free community meal at 5:30-6:15 p.m. today in the undercroft of the church. On the menu will be ham, green beans, potato salad, bread and dessert. There also will be live music. This monthly meal usually is served on the last Wednesday of the month, but this month that Wednesday is Christmas.
Keeping the Christ in Xmas
The abbreviation "Xmas" for "Christmas" did not come about from the laziness of shortcut or a plot to ignore Jesus Christ, but rather from part of an ancient symbol of Christ: "X." Actually, it's the Greek letter Chi, which looks like an X. Christ often was written with the letters Chi (X) and Rho (P), which can be written together as a symbol for Christ. Picture a letter "X" slanting out more horizontally than vertically, with a super-tall "P" running vertically through the center of it.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The way we imagine Santa Claus comes from political cartoonist Thomas Nast, who drew a picture of Santa Claus for the Jan. 1, 1881, issue of Harper's Weekly. To picture it, imagine Santa Claus with a short, dark furry hat with sprigs of holly on top; a cheery, mischievous grin on a face with pointed features and 1970s-style flowing long gray hair.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) start tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve?
