TODAY'S WORD is autoclave. Example: "Da'tavius, have you put the instruments in the autoclave yet?" the veterinarian asked.
SUNDAY'S WORD was pandemonium. Example: Lizeth's day care group was quiet and pleasant for most of the day, so what a shame it was that the state inspector just happened to stop by during the one moment the kids had begun getting out of control and her room quickly fell into pandemonium.
Golf
Players are being accepted now for the third annual Tommy Wright Memorial Golf Tournament, which will be Aug. 24 at Beaver Hills Golf Course. Tee time is 8:30 a.m., and the format is Captain's Choice. The cost to participate is $50 per person, which includes a round and lunch. For more information, call Chad Wright at 276-806-0899, Carl Wright at 276-732-6004 or Tim Smith at 276-358-1056. All proceeds will benefit the Tommy Wright Scholarship Fund.
Swirly signs
Those sometimes fancy, sometimes cute signs people hang in their homes, with phrases such as "Live, Laugh, Love" or "Welcome" or their family name -- anything at all -- are quite the rage. The Fab Lab of Patrick Henry Community College calls them "floral monogram signs" in its announcement of a workshop on Saturday in which people may use the laser cutter to make signs that say anything they want. The workshop will be at 1-4 p.m. and cost is $30. Register on ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Child care
The city and the county are joining together to hold public meetings to look at the needs of child care for the local workforce. The community meetings will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Organizers are hoping for as many people to come and give input as they can get. For more information, call Sheryl Agee at 276-632-3329 ext. 116.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Nicolas Appert is credited with inventing the canning method of preserving food. At the end of the 1700s the French Directory had offered a prize for a way to conserve food for transport. In 1795 Appert began a 14-year period of experimentation. He used glass containers with corks held in with wax and wire, kept in boiling water for various lengths of time, to preserve all sorts of foods including fruits, vegetables and dairy products. In 1810 he won a 12,000-franc award, and he published his findings. He used his award money to establish the first commercial cannery, the House of Appert, which was in operation from 1812 to 1933. He also developed the bouillon tablet, created a method of extracting gelatin that does not use acid and perfected an autoclave.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does the "Mason" stand for in "Mason jar?"