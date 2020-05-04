TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word acu. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Though the couple tried to present an air of calm during the fancy dinner at the club, the acrimony between them was obvious.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word cosm. It means universe, world. Some English words formed with it include cosmos, microcosm, cosmonaut and cosmopolitan. Example: The country mouse was naive, hard-working and friendly, and his cousin, the city mouse, was fancy and cosmopolitan.
Livestream theater
The stage will be alive, but the audience will be at home.
TheatreWorks Community Players, after its recent success with a livestream performance of "The Diaries of Adam and Eve," is offering two new livestream performances.
The first will be Wes George's reading of "The Jinin' Farms" by Eugene Fields. Tom Berry of TheatreWorks described it this way: "This time we are going to stretch out a bit. ... Eugene Field was an American writer born in 1850, died in 1895. He was primarily known for his poetry, particularly his children's poetry. He also wrote three collections of short stories, the third being titled '2nd Book of Tales.' I've never been to a seance, but if I ever go, I want to ask him where that came from. 'The Jinin' Farms' is a beautiful story about a lifelong friendship between two men who live their lives on two adjoining farms. ... This is gonna be special."
Next, on May 21, Jim Woods will read Edgar Allan Poe's "The Case of Amontillado."
You can see these performances on YouTube by searching for "Theatreworks Community Players" (written exactly like that), or using the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1hxjpkqvbAedD-Au7FMIzg?fbclid=IwAR3Z_wJO6jCCzk0s3GatT0YQM-mioo2_hXvAqiy9UNG9reC-6gyk6sLQkic. As an added bonus, TheatreWorks has been posting videos of previous shows, such as "Julius Caesar" and "Petey and the Big Dog," and it has a few shorter videos, too, such as talks and show segments.
Coronavirus chuckles
They said a mask and gloves were enough to go to the supermarket. They lied. Everyone else had clothes on.
Frank used to cough to cover the sounds of his passing gas. Now he fakes passing gas to cover the sounds of a cough.
I know a great joke about coronavirus, but you probably won't get it.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Kool and the Gang formed in 1964 and went through several name changes, including The New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band, Kool & the Flames before settling on the name by which we know them in 1969.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Roseanne Barr is ranked as eighth of Comedy Central's list of 100 best stand-up comics. The star of "Roseanne" won nearly 70,000 votes for president in the general election of 2012 as the nominee of what party?
