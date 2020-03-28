TODAY’S WORD is yahoo. Example: On her mother's side, most of Clarice's family were poised and genteel, but the majority of her relatives on her father's side were a bunch of uncouth yahoos. (Lately, we are looking at words that come from literature or theater.)
FRIDAY’S WORD was serendipity. It means an assumed gift for finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for. It comes from the 18th century English writer Horace Walpole, who wrote the first Gothic novel in English, "The Castle of Otranto," and also was a prolific letter-writer. In a latter to Horace Mann, Walpole wrote that he created the word "serendipity" based off the fairy tale "The Three Princes of Serendip." The characters in that story were always making happy discoveries entirely by accident. Example: By a fortunate stroke of serendipity, the widowed Mildred ran into her high school beau Wilbur at the podiatrist’s office, and the pair were married less than a year later.
Still art
Like at nearly everywhere else, the doors of Piedmont Arts remain closed for the duration of COVID-19 isolation. However, there's a new exhibit there, and you can see it like you see so much else these days: over the internet.
A virtual (internet) tour of the museum's new exhibit, "16 Hands: Two Generations Working Together" can be found at PiedmontArts.org. Piedmont Arts also is active with information on activities there, too.
Once you're at the website, go to the "Virtual Activities Guide" tab at right in the list of menu options which runs across the top of the web page. The Virtual Tour shows you what's in the museum now. It spans the room, and you can click on any object for information about it.
The Virtual Activities Guide also has "Famous Art" coloring sheets: The Mona Lisa, Frida Khalo and Van Gogh's Sunflowers. There's a link to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' permanent collections as well as "Lunch Doodles" with Mo Willems. Each weekday at 1 p.m., Willems posts a video of creating art or writing, from his studio. Willems is the Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Say goodnight, Gracie" was the sign-off at the end of the 1958 television show of George Burns and his wife, Gracie Allen. He would say that phrase, and she, in turn, would say "Goodnight." In fact, popular legend has it (among those who still remember) that she would say "Goodnight Gracie," but that isn't so. It's just something people made up through the years, presumably because it would sound funny, and Burns and Allen were comedians.
TODAY’S TRIVIA: George Burns (1896-1996) stood the test of time: His career successfully spanned vaudeville, radio, film and television. What was his iconic prop?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.