TODAY’S WORD is disseminate. Example: “‘Based on our analysis to date,’ the bank said in a statement, ‘we believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual.’” (Source: “Capital One Data Breach Hits 100 Million; Ex-Amazon Worker is Charged as Hacker” by Emily Flitter and Karen Weise, The New York Times, July 29)
TUESDAY’S WORD was futility. It means useless act or gesture. Example: “His experience reflects the futility of stopping military romance scams: No one appears to be able to help.” (Source: “Facebook Connected Her to a Tattooed Soldier in Iraq. Or So She Thought,” by Jack Nicas, The New York Times, July 28)
Kids learn golf
A free junior golf clinic will be conducted at Chatmoss Country Club at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kids from the local Boys & Girls Club will come to the clinic, which also is open to any kid who wants to learn how to play golf — with pros.
The golf clinic is part of a Gpro Tour golf event next week, the first to be played at Chatmoss. The Chatmoss Classic will begin on Sunday with a pro-am featuring Gpro Tour professional golfers and Chatmoss amateurs. Ridgeway native Adam Webb is on the Gpro Tour. Bryce Varner, the son of library IT head Neil Varner, who recently passed away, is expected to play as well.
Fake Facebook accounts
The New York Times has a recent article about social media scams featuring fake accounts of military personnel. Sgt. Daniel Anonsen kept encountering dozens of fake accounts using his picture. His story (which prompted Monday’s Word of the Day in The Stroller) reminded The Stroller of local fake accounts.
There have been several (and today are four) using Gen. Dennis Via’s photos and name. Now retired, he ranked high in the military and is a local celebrity.
A couple of years ago, a Bulletin reporter received a friend request with photos of W.C. Fowlkes and a similar name. The reporter showed that request to the real W.C., who was surprised and confounded. Last year, a Bulletin reporter got messages from a fake Danny Turner, who has been a mayor of Martinsville.
After coordinating with Danny about it, the reporter carried out the conversation over several days, revealing the details of a scam. The scammer actually believed the reporter was going to wire $800 to him in Nigeria, and when he went to pick up the promised money and it didn’t work out, he accused the reporter of being a scammer. (You can read it at https://tinyurl.com/y4jpx9xx).
You probably have your own examples of scammers posing as people you know. Thursday’s Stroller will look at how to recognize them — and what to do.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sheep have two digits on their feet.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many teeth do sheep have in their upper front jaws?