TODAY’S WORD is curve (in its slang usage). Example: Keep this low key, Brittany, but Cassandra curved Tyler.
TUESDAY’S WORD was lit (in its slang usage). It means amazing or awesome. Example: That youth revival Saturday night was really lit.
Thomas Stuart Town Cat Paw-ty
Thomas Stuart is the town cat who lives in (where else?) Stuart. This gray tabby is well-respected in the town and is welcome practically anywhere he goes. Local children's author Cindy Hollingsworth has written her 10th book about him: "Thomas Stuart Town Cat." The book features not only Thomas but another group of downtown office cats, The Law Trio.
A book release party for the author, the book and the cats will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at the Patrick County Library in Stuart. It will feature light refreshments and a special cake just for Thomas.
If you don't live in Stuart but would like to get to know Thomas, just check out his Facebook page, "Thomas Stuart." It features photos of Thomas about town, cat memes and jokes, The Law Trio engaged in eating Subway lunch or playing in a Girl Scout cookies box or stretched out on desks, locally produced cat videos with downtown Stuart cats up to hilarious hijinks, and more.
Hospital Auxiliary sale
The Hospital Auxiliary will host a sale of Masquerade jewelry and accessories from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, in Classroom No. 1 of Sovah Health-Martinsville (former Memorial Hospital of Martinsville). Everything costs $5 each, and proceeds will benefit the auxiliary's patient care program. Cash and debit and credit cards will be accepted.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During the 2010 Fast Track trade show, Simply the Best won Best in Show for their floral wonderland of an exhibit. its area was covered top to bottom with magnolia leaves and willow tree branches, creating a magical setting for a table set with fine china and glassware. The theme was "From Intimate to Elaborate," and co-owner Deborah Barker had said their exhibit was intended to show how the florists make occasions special. Simply the Best ended up winning the Best in Show five years in a row, 2009-2013. Meanwhile, HD Web Studio won the Exhibitor's Choice prize in 2010. The exhibit featured computer equipment as well as a large glass panel on which local businesses were allowed to write their Web addresses. Also that year, Renewable Engineers Systems won first place in the manufacturing and distribution category and the MHC Health Department won first in the nonproft category (the were giving free H1N1 flu vaccines).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the last time that the Fast Track trade show been put off a week because it snowed on its original set date?
