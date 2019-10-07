TODAY’S WORD is namby-pamby. Example: Betty's namby-pamby uncle Floyd was no help when it came to getting themselves and their most valued belongings out of the house on the day of the flood.
TUESDAY’S WORD was hootenanny. It means an informal gathering with folk music and sometimes dancing. Example: On Saturday, everyone at church is invited to a hootenanny at Susan and Mike’s house.
Fun with neighbors
How often do we socialize with and appreciate our neighbors?
Some people never even meet their neighbors, but Arlene Swanson celebrates hers. On Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., she plans to have a "Harvest Festival" for the neighborhood between Albert Harris Elementary School, Katheren Street off Memorial Boulevard and the water tower you can see from Commonwealth Boulevard.
Her new vegetable garden has rewarded her with a bountiful harvest, she said, and she plans to cook her vegetables to share in a meal with her neighbors. You may remember a Bulletin article in June about her raised-bed gardens, which she has been enjoying working since she retired as a nurse. Her meal will include butter beans; a vegetarian patty made of butter beans; and fried eggplant that tastes like fried fish (because she has many vegetarian friends).
"The neighborhood children are grown now, and they said, 'When are you going to have a neighborhood get-together?'" as she used to when they were little, she said. She decided to take them up on the idea.
Also during her event, she will give away clothes and toys, everything like new.
Swanson has said that she loves every minute of her retirement, and she encourages others to get out, have fun, do projects, have hobbies and enjoy the company of their neighbors. Don't let the good things in life pass you by.
Coat drive
It's still, so warm it's difficult to imagine how we will be suffering from the cold in a few short weeks (perhaps), but alas, winter is around the corner. Kids outgrow their coats so quickly it's practically a new coat each year, per child. That can get expensive and difficult for some families to manage. That's where Coats for Kids comes in.
The 24th annual Coat Drive for Kids is going on now, through Nov. 30. The drive accepts new and gently used coats, gets them cleaned at One-Hour Martinizing and then gives them to kids who could use them. To donate coats, call 276-957-1394 or drop them off at the Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A juvenile male turkey is a jake. Domesticated turkeys cannot fly, and wild turkeys can fly for short distances at speeds up to 55 miles per hour. They can run 20 miles per hour.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the term for the long, red, fleshy growth from the base of a turkey's beak that hangs down over the beak?
