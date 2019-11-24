TODAY’S WORD is tertiary. Example: The disease had progressed beyond its first two phases, and by the tertiary phase Elizabeth really got started on the pain pills.
SUNDAY’S WORD was jostle. Example: The bus ride on the field trip to the excavation site was so bumpy that the big kids leaned to and fro and the smaller children were really jostled about.
Write a friend
Teresa Biggs of Spencer has a new address, and she would love to hear from friends. She's at Christiansburg Assisted Living, 201 Wheatland Circle, Christiansburg, Va., 20473, Room 301.
'Rives on the Road'
Big Something, sponsored by Rooster Walk, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Conference & Event Center (formerly Bassett Country Club). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and season passes are accepted. This is the first “Rives on the Road” concert.
Dan Prince III Dinner
The teenagers of Harvest Youth Board will serve their annual Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner at 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Martinsville High School. All meals are free. Volunteers help the event run smoothly; to participate, visit the Harvest Foundation's website at www.theharvestfoundation.org/info/thanksgiving-eve-dinner.cfm.
Thanksgiving jokes
Thanksgiving means grandfathers and kids, and that combination means jokes. Here are some you can throw out there:
- A lady was picking through the frozen turkeys at the grocery store for Thanksgiving Day but couldn’t find one big enough for her family. She asked a stock boy, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?” -- “No, ma’am. They’re dead.”
- What do you get when you cross a turkey with a centipede? Drumsticks for everyone.
- Why did the farmer have to separate the chicken and the turkey? -- He sensed fowl play.
- If pilgrims were alive today, what would they be known for? -- Their age!
- What do you call a turkey after Thanksgiving? -- Lucky.
- My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes ... but I told them I couldn't quit cold turkey.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Stubbs was the honorary mayor of the town of Talkeentna, Alaska, since he was elected in a write-in campaign in 1998 until his death in 2017. Mayor Stubbs, as he was known, was an orange cat who usually hung around Nagley's General Store in that town of about 900. After a peaceful reign, the final few of his 20 years had a lot going on: He was attacked by a dog in 2013, and in 2016 rumors were flying that he had died. He carried on, however, until June 2017, although he was more quiet during his last three years, mostly staying at home, where two other kittens lived.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which president had four cats in the White House? (HINT: He once observed that his cat Dixie was smarter than his whole cabinet.)
