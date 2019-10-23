TODAY’S WORD is sycophant. Example: "Gaston Calmette was supposed to be a man of class, but he was nothing more than a bumbling sycophant. He would have to be taught a lesson." (Source: "Crimes of Passion" podcast, Episode 36, Gaston Calmette Part 1, Oct. 23)
THURSDAY’S WORD was bloviate. It means to talk in a bloated, lengthy manner. Example: The dashing Cecil always attracted plenty of girls by his dashing good looks, but his manner of bloviating eventually would run off most of them.
Riddles (answers below)
- I have 24 keys but cannot open any locks. Sometimes loud, sometimes soft. What am I?
- I come from North, East, West and South. I give you lots of information either verbally or textually. What am I?
- How do you make the number one disappear?
Breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. For $7, you can get your fill of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples and grits, with milk orange juice and coffee to drink.
Lunches
- Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., will have a free Neighbors Eating Together meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The meal will be pinto beans, corn bread, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, desserts and drinks. CVS will give free flu shots.
- Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The church is at 601 Third St.
Bailey's Clothes Drive
CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway will host Bailey's Clothes Drive, which offers 10 free items per person, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 3951 Greensboro Road.
Vera Bradley Bingo
The Spencer-Penn Centre will host Vera Bradley Bingo on Saturday, with games starting at 6 p.m. For $25 you get 60 cards with three cards per game, two coveralls and one raffle ticket. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and concessions will be available.
Holidays daze
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
Riddles answers
- Music
- News
- Add a G and it's "gone"!
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to the National Confectioners Association, 35 million pounds of candy corn are made each year. Candy corn is named that way because if you stack them all together in rounds, the finished collection would look like an ear of corn. Just put a row together to form a circle, with the light tips inward and darker edges outward, and you would see the crosscut of a corn cob. Make a stack of those circles, et voila.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many children go trick-or-treating each Halloween?
