TODAY’S WORD is fire (in its slang usage). Example: That new song by Dance Monkey is fire.
FRIDAY’S WORD was flex (in its slang usage). That definition is "to gloat" or "to boast." Example: "Big flex!" Jake told his mom; "I just got accepted into the number one college of my choice."
Musical granddaughters
The granddaughters of Helen Hensley of Martinsville and the late Dick Hensley sang recently on a national talent show-type television show in Ireland. Teenagers Jemma Skye Wedding, 17, and Jada Pacifica Wedding, 15, sang "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac on "Realta Agus Gaolta."
"Realta Agus Gaolta" is a talent show similar to "The Voice" or "America's Got Talent," except that family members perform together. It is on the television network TG4, an all-Irish-speaking channel. Wearing dark clothes and denim jackets, they sat on stools and sang into microphones. Nearly all of the show segment was in the Gaelic (Irish) language, although the girls gave most of their answers to the Gaelic questions in English.
The judge named "Sinead" said they should never change their names to any stage name, and "it's like Beyonce Knowles or Dua Lipa are in front of us." When the announcer asked why they picked "Landslide," Jemma replied, "We grew up going on road trips, and we'd always sing songs together in the car, and this was our favorite to sing." The girls also gave a shout-out to Virginia, where they said their mom is from.
The Wedding sisters in March are heading to London to compete in Move It," the biggest dance competition in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Their mother, Mary Helen Hensley, moved to Ireland as a young woman and has lived there since. She is a Simon & Schuster-published author and a choreographer. The trio lives in Athlone, Ireland. The Wedding sisters attend the Phoenix Performing Arts School in Dublin.
Lighter nights
This will be our last week of dark evenings. Sunday is the start of Daylight Savings Time. At 2 a.m. March 8 (or before you go to bed Saturday,) turn your clock an hour ahead ("spring forward").
Big Basement Sale
Fido's Finds and Kittie's Kollectibles will have a major sale in the basement of its shop at 133 E. Main St., Martinsville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Fido's Finds is a fundraising store, selling new and used items and antiques, for the SPCA. The sale is "three months in the making," organizers say.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In her left hand the Statue of Liberty holds a tablet that says "July IV MDCCLXXVI" (July 4, 1776), the day the United States adopted the Declaration of Independence. Macie Alexander called with that answer.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: You may recognize the phrase "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free," but how did it come to be associated with the Statue of Liberty?
