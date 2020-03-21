TODAY’S WORD is Quixotic. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or theater.) Example: "Now, the wretched 'guardian' is himself deeply in love with the willful Margaret, and his Quixotic attempts to hasten her union with another man are mainly prompted by the feeling that it would be dishonourable for him to seek the hand of the wealthiest woman in England when he himself owes all he possesses to the generosity of her father." - The Speaker, 22 July 1899
FRIDAY’S WORD was Cyrano. Cyrano de Bergerac was a French soldier and dramatist mostly remembered for fighting many duels (often over how big his nose was). Edmond Rostand wrote a play about him in 1897. Nowadays, a "Cyrano" means a person paid to write someone's online dating profile in order to make their search for a partner more successful. Example: Colton wasn’t having any luck getting women on online dating sites, so he got that cyber-Cyrano Tyler to rewrite his profiles to make him look good.
Community meal
Although everyone is supposed to be hiding away to wait out the trawling of the COVID-19 virus, life does go on. Meals are cooked, and people eat.
That's the case at Christ Episcopal Church, which hasn't given up on its free community meals. It's just holding them following the new safety guidelines of social isolation. Instead of eating the meals together in the undercroft, as normally is done but not allowed these days, the meals are take-out.
Christ Episcopal Church will offer a free take-out meal at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the church's parking lot. On the menu is baked ham, potato salad and green beans. The church is located at 311 E. Church St., across from the Martinsville Library, and the food will be given out at the Parish House parking lot next door.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was the obituary of Shelton Scales, who died in 2014 at the age of 97, which said his mother, Daisy Shelton Scales, was 36 when he was born, and his father, Joseph Abner Scales, was 69 -- thus, 13 years old when the Civil War started. Scales was known far and wide for his pleasant, cheerful attitude and at-the-ready humor, including many jokes he contributed to the Stroller. In fact, his obituary also states, "He had a remarkable memory, and he loved to recite poems and limericks at family reunions and whenever he could work them into a conversation with a visitor (and, yes, sometimes even when he couldn’t)."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Stroller would like to hear from you with suggestions on trivia questions, as well as jokes, anecdotes and other matters. Meanwhile, inspired by the hilarious Shelton Scales, let's start in on a few days of comedy trivia. Who was the comedian behind the famous line, "Take my wife -- please"?
