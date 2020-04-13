TODAY’S WORD is either "dilemma" or "quandary." Example: "Brett was driving south on U.S. 99 when she came over a rise and found the creek swollen by rain had flooded the roadway. Remember that you should 'turn around and not drown,' she did but suddenly was faced with a ______ because she found several large trees had been blown along the road."
MONDAY’S WORD choice was "eminent" and "imminent." Eminent refers to exhibiting the traits of power. You often hear of the pope as referred to "his eminence." It's that context. Imminent means something is about to happen. So the correct usage in the example: Since the ground was soaked from so many weeks of steady rain, when Thursday’s major storm hit, they were in imminent danger of having their house flooded. (we are looking at pairs that get confused).
A message from Pluto
Have you heard about Pluto? She's the meme version of a Miniature Schnauzer that has become a social media phenomenon during the coronavirus pandemic, which Pluto says is "a time of crisis for the two-leggeds."
Under the brand "Pluto Living," Pluto shows up almost daily on all the platforms and YouTube with bits of wit and wisdom, recorded in a funny voice and from the perspective of the dog.
Pluto's fame grew from a routine created privately by her owner, Nancie Wight of Montreal, who said a friend encouraged her to make them public during the pandemic.
NPR was onto the Pluto's popularity immediately, reporting on March 25 that Pluto hit 1 million page views on its second day of being public and quoting Wight as saying, "It's over 4 million."
This seems certain to spiral from there into merchandising.
If you haven't checked it out, Pluto can give you a laugh during all this suffering and impatience. The Stroller found it quite amusing and entertaining, and Pluto has become a daily check around the house.
Funny bunnies
Some leftover Easter humor, courtesy of Pluto Living. You'll enjoy it more if you look up Pluto and hear the voice:
- Why was the Easter Bunny upset? She was having a bad hare day.
- What did the Easter Egg want at the hair salon? A new dye job.
- Where did does the Easter Bunny get her eggs? From an eggplant.
- What do you call a group of four Easter Bunnies dancing backwards? A receding hare line.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Woody Allen's biggest hit movie, if you measure by the largest grossing box-office receipts worldwide, was Midnight in Paris from 2011. But Nos. 2 and 3 on that list are among his most iconic films: Annie Hall (1977) and Manhattan (1979).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Woody Allen has been married three times -- not famously to Mia Farrow -- but he met his current wife through an odd twist of events. What was that?
