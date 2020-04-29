TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word ver or veri. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Shantel is a very beautiful woman.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word port. It means to carry, and it forms such English words as porter, portable, transportation, export, import, transport and support. Example: Lucille’s best friend was a tremendous support when her mother died.
Mangled mailbox
Chris Dollarhite of Bassett came home to find a nice new mailbox and post.
It all started the day before, when his mailbox was run over by a construction worker hauling a big trailer. The man came to the door, told a family member what had happened and that he was sorry, and he said he would make things right.
That fellow did not drag his feet. The very next day, he replaced the damaged mailbox and post with new, looking better than before.
Dollarhite doesn't know who this person was, but his good deed went a long way to creating good feelings about people.
Sock mask
Myra Hairston shared a great way to make a mask out of a sock. Cut off the toe end and the top end. Then cut a slit parallel to each end, on the back/bottom side of the sock, about halfway across, and about 3/4 of an inch from each end. Those will be the ear slings. Cut along the front of the sock from top to bottom, opening up the sock up; the heel part will end up in the middle, over your nose. Slip a coffee filter or paper towel on the inside, fold top and bottom edges over and there you have it.
The Stroller also would suggest that this process would best be accomplished with a new or at least clean sock. You can understand why.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Rodney Dangerfield, famous for his "I don't get no respect" routines, had a role in the music video for Lionel Ritchie's "Dancing on the Ceiling." That video is a fun memorial to the 1980s. It starts with Ritchie dressed in red and white loose pants and a leopard-print shirt covered in a flowing red jacket with hanging red strings at the neck. The other people also are in '80s attire in its finest: loose clothes, black and white swirls and stripes and dots, flashes of silver and, of course, high and fluffy hair. Several of the men have hot pants. Accessories include sunglasses and chokers. "Say what? Can't stop now. Let's get started!" Lionel sings. At the end, Dangerfield walks into the room where everyone is dancing on the ceiling. "Hey, what's happening here?" he asks. "Come on up!" replies Ritchie cheerfully. "Oh, I shouldn't have eaten that upside-down cake," Dangerfield replies, shaking his head.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before casting out on his own as a singer, Lionel Ritchie was a member of what popular band?
