TODAY’S WORD is pauciloquent. Example: Jack and Betsy were a perfect match, because she was as talkative as he was pauciloquent.
FRIDAY’S WORD was gubbins. The parts of a fish that generally are thrown away while the fish is being prepared for a meal. Example: After Jack’s fishing trips, his wife faithfully skinned and prepared the fish for supper, throwing the gubbins to the far edges of the yard for the cats.
Stop the Violence sponsors
The 10th annual Stop the Violence Walk in Sandy Level will be on Jan. 20 -- and sponsors are getting on board now.
The goal of the event is "to bring attention and hopefully stop the rampant violence in our community to our citizens," organizer and coordinator Garrett Dillard said.
Helpful donations would: include water, snacks, food, gloves, hats, poster board, literature on anti-violence, materials about Martin Luther King Jr., a video on anti-violence. The group also would be grateful for financial contributions and can provide its 501(c) tax ID number.
To donate or to participate in any manner, contact Dillard at gdill50@yahoo.com or 336-253-0663. You can mail your donation to Dillard at 100 Hammond Rive, Axton, Va., 24054, or send over Cash App to $cjdtruth.
Spaghetti supper
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren on Figsboro Road will have a spaghetti dinner at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Movie night
WeCare, Inc,. a peer-run recovery center for individuals with mental health and/or substance use disorders, will host a free movie night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Uptown Ministry Center of Martinsville's First United Methodist Church located at 145 E. Main St. (behind Rania's Restaurant).
The film featured will be "Flight," starring Denzel Washington, which features a theme of recovery from alcoholism and substance use. It deals with mature themes and may not be suitable for younger viewers. Free popcorn and drinks will be served. The film will begin at approximately 6 p.m.
Today's chuckle
Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett reminds us of the 1980s movie "10," starring Bo Derek as a real looker, and Dudley Moore chasing after her throughout the movie. Well, Jarrett said, a sequel is finally coming out in December. It features his ex-wife in the starring role. It's called "3."
Contact the Stroller
The Stroller is a place to catch up with what's going on in the area, as well as to have a little fun (perhaps you're a woman with your own ex-husband joke you would like to share). Call 276-638-8801 extension 243, or email stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The country that experiences the most tornadoes is the United States.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the highest temperature recorded on earth -- and where was it recorded?
