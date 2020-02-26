TODAY’S PHRASE is "throwing shade." Example: I hate working with Bernard, because he's always throwing shade.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was cap (as slang). It means to lie about something. Another example of slang in this sentence is "a minute," which means "quite a while." Example: Sheldon just said the biggest cap I’ve heard in a minute.
Bat-stretcher
"The Moth" is a public radio program, also available as a podcast, in which people tell stories from their lives. In this week's edition, Matthew McGough talked about getting a job as a batboy for the New York Yankees.
He loved baseball, he said, and naively applied for a job as batboy -- and persisted at every level, until he got the job, in 1993.
On the 16-year-old's first day of work, baseball player Don Mattingly said he had forgotten his bat-stretcher and asked Matt to get one. Matt asked clubhouse manager Nick Priori, who brushed him off, so he asked Priori's assistant, Rob, who said he just saw Danny Tartabull using one in his locker.
Tartabull said he had left it in the manager's office. Matt interrupted Manager Buck Showalter during a press conference to ask for one. Showalter asked him if he needed a right-handed one or a left-handed one. When Matt asked for left-handed -- because Mattingly is a southpaw -- Showalter sent him to the Red Sox clubhouse to borrow one there. The Red Sox manager gave him $20 and sent him to the sporting goods store.
On the way to the store, it occurred to young Matt that it all may have been a prank.
"I didn't learn until later on that I was the first kid in anyone's memory to have gotten the job without having a connection" to people in charge, he said. "As intensively naive as my pursuit of that job was, I was probably as naively intense in chasing that bat-stretcher."
McGough's book, "Batboy: Coming of Age with the New York Yankees" was published in 2007.
Spaghetti meals
- Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren will host a spaghetti supper at 5:30 p.m. today. The church is located at 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville.
- You can have pasta for lunch or supper tomorrow, or both: FAHI (Fayette Area Historical Initiative) will host a spaghetti lunch/dinner fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building on A.L. Philpott Highway. Plates will cost $8 each and should be ordered by visiting FAHI at 211 Fayette St. or calling 276-732-3496.
Communications 101
The Axton Life Saving Crew will host the class "Communications 101" at 6-9 p.m. Friday at its building, 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the television series “Breaking Bad,” the pest control company Vamonos Pest provided the cover-up for illegal drug-production sites.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How much does the Statue of Liberty weigh?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.