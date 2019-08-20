TODAY'S WORD is eclectic. Example: "But his garage, with 22 service bays that include eight car lifts as well as a paint booth, draws an eclectic array of ambitious, cost-conscious wrenchers who frequently include millennials like Ms. Freeland." (Source: "They Supply the Garage, You Bring the Elbow Grease" By Steve Friess, Aug. 15, New York Times)
TUESDAY'S WORD is chevelure. It means a head of hair. Example: "Zowie -- What a chevelure on that kid!" (Source: Merriam-Webster, "Hair It Is: A List of Hair Words," Aug. 15)
D-I-Y auto repair
"They Supply the Garage, You Bring the Elbow Grease" talks about services in which anyone can rent a garage or bay as well as tools to do their own auto repairs. Some mechanics or painters rent the spots and tools to work on other peoples' vehicles. The article says there are a couple dozen do-it-yourself auto repair shops in the U.S. That business model started emerge in the 1970s, then fell out of favor. Now the idea is coming back. The Stroller checked a garage-renting website, Garagetime.com, and didn't find anything of the sort anywhere near Martinsville.
Vocabu-hairy
Merriam-Webster's Aug. 15 article "Hair It Is: A List of Hair Words" lists fun and interesting vocabulary words specific to hair. The Stroller listed some of them Tuesday, and here are the rest:
- Soap lock: Yes, it's just what it sounds like: a lock of hair plastered down -- or up -- with soap or shampoo suds. The term came about in the 19th century, with "a sniff of disapproval" to it, as Merriam-Webster put it. Take this example: "We have tens of thousands of young men doing nothing. There must be work somewhere if they will only do it. They stand round, with soap locks and scented pocket-handkerchiefs, tipping their hats to the ladies; while, instead of waiting for business to come to them, they ought to go to work and make a business." — T. DeWitt Talmage, Around the Tea-Table, 1847
- Frisette: A fringe of hair or curls worn on the forehead by women -- in other words, bangs. It comes from the French "friser," meaning "to curl." The British say "fringes" instead.
- Quiff: A prominent forelock. It's used mostly in British English. It started out often referring to a lock plastered down on the forehead, then came to mean a lock brushed up and back from the forehead.
Tackfully Teamed
Tackfully Teamed will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser at 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Level Ruritan Club in Bassett. For $10 you get homemade barbecue, potato salad, fixings, drinks and homemade desserts. Games and activities will be set up for kids, and children 5 and younger eat for free.
MONDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: A rod is a surveyor's tool equal to 5 1/2 yards. An acre is 160 square rods.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: How long is a furlough -- including, in your answer, measurement in rods?