TODAY’S WORD is either optimal or optimum. Example: "The crew worked at their task like a unit, each move measured with ______ efficiency."
THURSDAY’S WORD was a choice between affect or effect. The simplest way to differentiate is that "affect" is a verb, and "effect" is a noun. There are some usages in which affect can be a noun, too, but as a technical term. So the correct example: "The speech was designed to affect a sentiment that the strategy employed had been correct, and its effect was the plan to plot a course to reopening society for safe interaction."
Raising the roof
The Stroller clearly feels what Clement Moore was describing as the "prancing and pawing of each little hoof" during the arrival of Santa Claus in "Twas the Night Before Christmas." Except for an occasional squirrel, that had been left to our imaginations.
But this morning about a dozen workers showed up at The Stroller's house to replace the roof. And there is plenty of prancing and pawing. There's a dump trunk barely social-distanced from the front door, and the workers are scraping and tossing and cleaning off the old before adding the new. You've probably endured this. The Stroller has, too.
But this time there are two twists: One, The Stroller is working remotely in an upstairs office because of "you-know-what," and every time a shingle falls or the ladder creaks out front, the cellphone chirps to say "There is Motion By Your Front Door."
Oh, and did we mention that one of the dogs barks whenever a person passes a window? Which is often. Thankfully one dog is old and pretty much deaf and apparently clueless. Although you would think the vibrations would resonate. The roof is rattling.
Arts for the weekend
Piedmont Arts is continuing to use hashtags to share on social media platforms daily offerings about the arts and to allow arts supporters to share their posts with the greater community as well. Here's this weekend's lineup:
- #FreePerformanceFriday: Watch free videos of plays, operas, concerts and more from artists and arts organizations around the world.
- #StayEngagedSaturday: The museum will highlight a famous work of art and challenge you to recreate the work using items you have at home.
- #ShareTheLoveSunday: Using words, art, poetry, music or any other form of expression, tell Piedmont Arts where you are finding hope in the world right now.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Actor Mia Farrow first was married to singer/actor/megastar Frank Sinatra in 1966-68. She followed that with a marriage to composer Andre Previn in 1970-79, before she took up with actor/producer Woody Allen.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Mia Farrow's mother also was an actor known for an iconic role. Who was she and what was that role?
