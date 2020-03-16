TODAY’S WORD is lothario. (The Stroller has finished its "Word of the Day" look at slang and moved on to other types of words.) Example: Rosalyn knew in her heart that Roald was responsible, kind and gentlemanly, but Xavier was such a lothario it was his spell she was under.
MONDAY’S WORD was hangry. It means hungry, cranky and mad. Example: During the 3-hour drive to her aunt’s house, Felicity always tries to keep her spirits up but the children always arrive hangry, after all that time bored and quarreling in the back seat.
Surviving the epidemic
Mary Thompson wrote to The Stroller about how her mother's family survived the Great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1917:
"Her family lived in a working class neighborhood in Middletown, Conn. (a small but busy city) -- stay-at-home mom, bus-driver dad and three little ones. My mom was the oldest at 5.
"The neighborhood had death all around -- many of her neighbors during that time of virulent flu. My mom said that houses on both side were affected.
"My grandmother had a young volunteer doctor (a recent graduate of Yale) speak to her about how to stay well. He told grandma to put the children out on the front porch with their cots and keep them there, bundled up all day, every day until the flu passed.
"My mom says she remembered this so well. They dressed out there, played out there, ate out there, and slept their naps out there. Gramma also opened up the house to fresh air and sunshine and scrubbed with hot water and soap every surface she could.
"We have to remember that this was the time that conventional medical thinking showed little relationship between fresh air and sunshine with good health. People actually pulled their shades and closed their drapes to keep 'bad'air out! Rosy cheeks were a little bit later in time.
"Mom and her little sister, Mary, grew up to be RNs, and my mother told me that this was why. It made a huge impression about cleanliness and fresh air and sunshine."
Cancellations
The Bulletin is keeping track of, and letting folks, know, about cancellations of area events. Send information to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mary Sue Terry of Patrick County was the first woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, in 1985, and the second woman to serve as attorney general in the U.S. Now she is the pastor of Woolwine United Methodist Church.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Jane Pilson of Ridgeway sent a few trivia questions for The Stroller. One of them is: Revolutionary War officer Col. Eliphaz Shelton gave the land for the Patrick County courthouse -- but who had given the land to him before that?
