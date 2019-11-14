TODAY’S WORD is clowder. Example: Some women are hoping to relocate a clowder of feral cats who live near a local business; call 276-732-6249 if you can take some.
TUESDAY’S WORD was snurgle. It means the way a cat kneads a surface with his or her paws, behavior left over from kittenhood, when doing that would help their mother produce milk. Example: Even though Fluffy is 10 years old, she still snurgles when she’s rolled into a comfortable ball or stretched out languorously next to one of her favorite humans.
Winter warmth
Maria de la Vega of Axton had one of those experiences of life that are simple yet leave a profound impact. (You may recognize Maria as one of the founders of the Danza San Jose Aztec-style dance troupe.)
On Thursday, the day the biting cold llegó con fuerza -- arrived with might -- she couldn't find her keys and was stuck outside, freezing.
When finally she found them, she opened the door and went in her house tan calientita, dije, 'hay, que rico -- "so warm, I told myself, 'Oh, how wonderful.'"
However, she also felt like crying, thinking of how others less fortunate do not have protection from the cold. It put her in mind of charity, thinking of how we can give sweaters, kerosene or hot food to those who could use them.
Let us not forget our blessings, she said, and to share some of those blessings with others.
Warming center meeting
As Maria and others of us shivered in the blast of cold Wednesday and today, some people are making plans to open a new warming shelter for those who don't have a safe place to sleep at nights.
The now-homeless MHC Warming Center, which used to provide shelter for the homeless at the Salvation Army, will hold a "Community-Wide Meeting" at 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Daily Grind.
The goal of the MHC Warming Center is to provide a safe, warm overnight stay, as well as a meal, coffee and personal care items, when temperatures are below freezing.
Quarter auction
Oak Level Ruritan Club members say, "Bring your quarters. ... We're at it again!"
The club will hold a quarter auction at 7 Friday night at its building, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett.
For $5, you get two paddles and a door-prize ticket. Extra paddles cost $1 each. 50/50 tickets and extra door prize tickets also will be available for $1 each or seven for $5. Vendors will include Color Street, Scentsy, Younique, Totally Cool Totes, RTIC Tumblers, Man's Corner, Lularoe, The Cheesecake Lady, Tupperware, Pearls and more.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are three recognized words for a group of kittens. Apart from "litter," which you probably know, you'd be equally correct to say "a kindle of kittens" or "an intrigue of kittens."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the color of eyes of newborn kittens?
