TODAY'S WORD is guffaw. Example: Pops guffawed at Junior's comment, but Nanna only smirked.
FRIDAY'S WORD was insinuate. It means to suggest or hint (something bad or reprehensible) in an indirect and unpleasant way. Example: "Interviews with more than a dozen of his acquaintances, as well as public documents, show that he used the same tactics to insinuate himself into an elite scientific community, thus allowing him to pursue his interests in eugenics and other fringe fields like cryonics." (Source: "Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race with His DNA" by James B. Stewart, Matthew Goldstein and Jessica Silver-Greenberg, New York Times, July 31)
Rainbow tea
The Edwards Adult Day Care will have a fundraising event on Aug. 24: a rainbow tea. In a rainbow tea, everything at each table, from tablecloth to napkins to plates to all the food, is one matching color. There's a green table with, for example, broccoli and spinach and pistachio pudding; a pink table with pink napkins, table cloth, ham, pink lemonade, pink cookies and so forth; and on and on.
The Edwards rainbow tea promises to have a meal, door prizes, entertainment and a silent auction. It will be held at 2-4 p.m. at the center, 431 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville, and the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12. Tickets may be purchased from any staff member or at the center between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the center at 276-666-9400.
National Health Center Week
This week starts National Health Care Week, and the local affordable clinics will hold open houses (which they call "Block Party." On Tuesday, it will be at 5-7 p.m. at Bassett Family Practice. On Wednesday, also at 5-7 p.m. but at Ridgeway Family Health. Each one will feature kids' activities, brain games and healthy snacks. Health care providers will be there to talk about their services.
Additionally, in the spirit of back-to-school, each child who gets a well-child check or school physical at either one of the two clinics will get a free backpack with school supplies.
The two health clinics are under the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness' umbrella.
FRIDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first patent issued in relation to bamboo textiles was in 1864, for preparing bamboo fiber in a special way that made it flexible enough to use in cloth, mats and cords. Another patent was issued in 1881 for mixing bamboo fiber with wool to create a different fiber, more like what bamboo yarn is today. The first modern process for making bamboo from cloth started in the early 2000s. It uses solvents to remove bamboo glues and bleaching chemicals to remove its color.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which part of bamboo is more important in making fabric, the stem or the leaves?