TODAY’S WORD is pestiferous. Example: The visitors were clawing back into the game but couldn't overcome the pestiferous defense.
SUNDAY’S WORD was efficacy. It means the power to produce an effect. Example: The administrator wondered if the financials had sufficient efficacy to prompt this course of action.
How about the weather?
Let's talk about the weather. Everyone does. Sunday was rather nice, wasn't it? In fact, it was crazy nice for this time of year. Not too warm, but definitely it seemed warmer than a typical January in Martinsville.
The high was about 48, which is about an average high, but the clear skies and bright sun made it feel warmer.
No wonder we've sees a lot of squirrels looking for nuts lately. We guess the whole temp thing woke them up from their nested sleeps.
But looking head for the next month, the forecast is for very few days that won't surpass the average high temperatures for those dates. And that includes a stretch of days starting next weekend when the temps should be in the 60s. The averages for January are about 48/24, Accuweather says.
Oh, and that extended forecast...best thing about it is NO SNOW! We will hold to that.
You realize, don't you, that we've now gone nearly 13 months without a significant snowfall? The climate trends continue to befuddle -- and make us worry about March.
Brunswick stew is back
The Horsepasture Ruritan Club will be making Brunswick stew again this Saturday. There will be both regular and spicy stew for $7 a quart. You can pick up your stew between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Stroller suggests you order ahead. To do so, call Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029, Lisa Harbour at 276-957-3610, Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869, Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703 or Debra Buchanan at 276-358-1463.
Sing it out
Speaking of treats: Tonight at 7 you can see the Smith River Singers present their “Carols & Cheer” holiday concert at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
It’s the first day of Epiphany, so leaders thought this an appropriate time to share these joyous sounds from our treasured musicians. Pam Randall will direct, and Beth Chapman will accompany.
The performance is free, and organizers suggest parking at the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave., or across the street at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Historians say the Smith River has been known variously as the Irvin River, Irvine River and Irwin River because "Irvin River" first appeared on land deeds from the early 1700s that depicted the river. The other two were simply spelling variations. "Smith River" later appeared on deeds and became the commonly used name in the 19th century.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the "Smith" for whom the Smith River is named?
