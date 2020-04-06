TODAY’S WORD is either which or that (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily). Example: His cabin, ______ has a woodstove, is in the woods on his uncle's property in the Brosville area.
MONDAY’S WORD was whom (as opposed to who). Who, a nominative pronoun, is the subject of a verb or complement of a linking verb; and whom, an objective pronoun, is used as the object of the verb or the object of a preposition. Use "who" if you could use "he" in its place, and use "whom" if you would use "him." Example: Carl brought whom to the swap meet last Thursday?
Hummingbirds are here
The first hummingbirds of the year have been spotted flying around The Stroller's hummingbird feeder. Their arrival was during a funny time: right in the middle of a work-from-home Zoom conference, so The Stroller, distracted by the delightful tiny birds zooming about and worried about not having any food yet in the feeder, had a hard time keeping eyes on the computer screen.
If you haven't put up a hummingbird feeder, why not do it this year? These birds are fascinating little creatures, fun to watch -- and when else will you be home as much to see them?
Make hummingbird food by dissolving one part water into four parts sugar- (for example, 1 cup sugar into 4 cups water). Once it's cooled down, fill the feeder. Extra food can be stored in the refrigerator.
The food in the feeder needs to be changed every other day, and the feeder should be washed at those times, to prevent mold build-up.
Some people mistakenly put in red food coloring, supposedly to attract the hummingbirds, but not only do the tiny birds not need that to get their attention, but the food coloring also can do them harm.
How are you spending your time?
Going into the second or third week of isolation -- depending on what guidelines you've followed -- what are you finding to occupy your time at home?
Let The Stroller know how you've adapted to this stay-at-home requirement: gardening and yard work? board game and cards? organizing and cleaning? educational activities for kids? What else? Let's all keep in touch through The Stroller, and through the newspaper in general.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Richard Pryor grew up in a brothel run by his grandmother. His mother worked there, and his father was a former boxer and a hustler. He became a famous comedian whom Jerry Seinfield called "the Picasso of our profession," Bill Cosby credited for drawing "the fine line between comedy and tragedy as thin as one could possibly paint it," and Bob Newhart called "the seminal comedian of the last 50 years." Comedy Central named his as No. 1 out of the 100 greatest stand-up comics.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why did Richard Pryor use a motor scooter in his later years?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.