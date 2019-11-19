TODAY’S WORD is expedite. Example: In order to expedite delivery of packages for Christmas, Tom had them shipped by overnight delivery.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was enunciate, which means to say or pronounce clearly. Example: Clara always complained that her son grumbled rather than enunciated in a way that she or anyone could understand him.
The Great American Smokeout is today
The goal of this special day is obvious: to get people to quit smoking, resulting in fewer health problems, including cancer and emphysema deaths resulting from smoking and secondary smoke.
The American Cancer Society encourages all smokers to give up the “butt” today. Join millions of other Americans and take a big step to a happier, healthier, longer life.
The American Cancer Society created this day back in 1977. It has promoted it annually since then. Hopefully, someday, this special day will no longer be needed.
Woodmen Life Member Christmas Dinner coming up
The local Woodmen Life representative tells us they are doing a Christmas dinner for all current members on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at 310 Wagoner Road, in Collinsville.
Holidays daze
The Bulletin is in the wrapping-up phase of its annual Holiday Activities Guide. If you haven’t sent in your church’s or group’s event yet, send it now to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. Look for it soon.
If you don’t use email, you could send materials to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115, or just bring them by the office at 204 Broad St.
A cat joke to go with our cat trivia
Teacher: “If I gave you two cats and another two cats and another two, how many would you have?”
Mikey: “Seven.”
Teacher: “No, listen carefully... If I gave you two cats, and another two cats and another two, how many would you have?”
Mikey: “Seven.”
Teacher: “Let me put it to you differently. If I gave you two apples, and another two apples and another two, how many would you have?”
Mikey: “Six.”
Teacher: “Good. Now if I gave you two cats, and another two cats and another two, how many would you have?”
Mikey: “Seven!”
Teacher: “Mikey, how in the world are you coming up with seven cats?”
Mikey: “Because I already have a cat!”
Did you know
Of all the planets in our solar system, Venus is the only one that rotates clockwise.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It’s common knowledge that calico cats (white, with splotches of orange and black) are female; but, rarely, male cats also can have both orange and black coloring. This usually indicates that the male cat is most likely sterile.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: You may have heard that the U.S. and the Soviet Union launched animals such as monkeys and dogs into space to test conditions before sending the first human astronauts. What was the first country to send a cat into space?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.