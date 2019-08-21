TODAY'S WORD is physiognomy. Example: There was an obvious change in Terrel's physiognomy as Ria gave him the news.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was eclectic. It means deriving ideas, style or taste from a broad and diverse range of sources. Example: “But his garage, with 22 service bays that include eight car lifts as well as a paint booth, draws an eclectic array of ambitious, cost-conscious wrenchers who frequently include millennials like Ms. Freeland.” (Source: “They Supply the Garage, You Bring the Elbow Grease” By Steve Friess, Aug. 15, New York Times)
Duck raise
The Boys & Girls Club annual Blue Ridge Duck Race will take place Saturday. Starting at 3 p.m., thousands of yellow ducks (AKA Bert's "Rubber Duckie, you're the one; Rubber Duckie, you're such fun" song on "Sesame Street") will be dumped into the Smith River at Smith River Outfitters in Bassett. People sponsor ducks at $5 each, with chances to win $3,000 for the duck that arrives at the finish line first, $2,000 for second and $1,000 for third.
Smooth coneflower
There's a good chance you know the coneflower (Echinacea) -- in fact, there's an intriguing specimen of it at the main entry to The Harvest Foundation. The purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) is a robust perennial that was in bloom during the past month or two and nearing the end of its time now. It has oval-shaped, pointed leaves, and its flowers have yellow spikes in the center, surrounded by purple petals. The one at Harvest has a pretty cool mix of colors, with some rust and orange in the purple of its petals.
However, there's a coneflower you probably never have seen: the smooth coneflower (Echinacea laevigata). Its petals are more pink than purple, and they are much thinner than standard coneflower petals. They droop down from the flowers' centers as if they are tired at the end of a long day.
The smooth coneflower traditionally grows in open or recently cleared spaces, but in recent years their habitats have been disappearing, taken over either by development or by invasive species. It was declared endangered in 1992. By now, only 44 populations of smooth coneflower are known to exist (in Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia), and only 16 of those are considered to be in good healthy standing. They are studied by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Southeast Region, based in Atlanta.
Bargain Fair
Charity League has announced the date and location for Bargain Fair: Oct. 5 at 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Doors will open promptly at 8 a.m.
Bargain Fair is the League's largest fundraiser. Each year, League members set up a large location in the style of a department store, where they sell used and some new items at rummage-sale prices.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A furlong is a measure of distance equal to one-eighth of a mile, or 660 feet, 220 yards, 40 rods or 10 chains.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: What natural factor causes the season of autumn?