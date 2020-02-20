TODAY’S WORD is bae. Example: Frannie brought her bae with her to the beauty shop.
THURSDAY’S PHRASE was"keep it 100." It means to be true to oneself and people one cares about. Example: Janell has been keeping it 100 since the day I met her, which was years ago at vacation Bible school at my grandma's church.
Feral cats
Alice Ann Blevins, who is coordinating efforts to find homes for feral cats at the Clocktower, recommends a seminar on feral cats, which are untamed cats who are not and usually cannot be regular pets. Some feral cats live entirely independently, and some are fed by people, as well as trapped to be spayed or neutered, then returned to nature.
Alley Cat Allies will conduct seminars at 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Reid Street Gallery in Chatham and at 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 29 in the Chatham Community Center.
Meanwhile, Blevins and others have found homes for 19 of the Clocktower's cats. They generally are placed in pairs, to keep each other company, in barns and outbuildings around the area. "We have had some lovely people that helped us" with that, she said. She still is hoping for another four families to offer to let a pair of cats live on their property, where they will keep away mice, moles, voles and other vermin. If you're interested, contact her at 276-732-6249 or aawb11222@gmail.com.
Comic artist
D. Michael Watkins of Martinsville has worked on comics such as "Ironman," "Transformers," "Star Wars," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and many of his own creations. He will have an exhibit at Captain's Comic Expo this weekend in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
However, that's small potatoes compared to what he has coming the first weekend in March: The Middle East Film & Comic Con in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates and reputedly the most luxurious city in the world.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Lady Jane Grey (1537-1554) was known as "the Nine Days Queen." Although she never was crowned, she was the queen of England and Ireland for nine days, July 10-19, 1553. She was the great-granddaughter of Henry VII and a had a reputation as one of the most learned women of her time. She was a cousin of Edward VI, who granted her succession to the throne. After he died, she became queen, but she was a Protestant, and most of the important people of the day quickly swung their support over to her late husband's half-sister, Mary, a Catholic, to be queen instead. Jane ended up convicted of high treason, the sentence of which is death. She and her husband were beheaded.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the six wives of Henry VIII in order.
