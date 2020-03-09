TODAY’S WORD is slay (used as slang). Example: Jaxton excitedly told his mother, "I totally slayed that test!"
SUNDAY’S WORD was salty (a current slang word). It means to be annoyed, upset or bitter, usually about something minor. Example: Ever since my brother broke up with Laurel’s cousin, Laurel has been acting salty toward me.
Bridge
Bridge is a trick-taking card game with 13 tricks per deal, played among four players, in partnerships. Each player plays one card on the trick. The card played must be in the same suite as the original card, but if they don't have any of that suit, they said "void" and can then play any card.
The classic game of bridge is alive and well in Patrick County, where it will be played at 10 a.m. today in the Stuart Library. New players always are welcome.
Covering the topic
The Career Center at Patrick Henry Community College will offer the workshop "Cover Letter ABC's" at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Virginia Career Works, 300 Franklin St.
Read up
New books available now at the Blue Ridge Regional Library are: "You Are Not Alone" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen; "The Numbers Game" by Danielle Steel; "Stop at Nothing" by Michael Ledwidge; "House of Earth and Blood" by Sarah J. Maas; "Long Range : a Joe Pickett Novel" by C.J. Box; "Secrets of my Heart" by Tracie Peterson; "The Crow’s Call" by Wanda E. Brunstetter and "One Little Lie" by Colleen Coble.
If you would like to read one but it's checked out, just leave your name on the waiting list for it, and the library will notify you when it's your turn for it.
Today's chuckle:
Amanda Joyce of Martinsville is telling this joke: "What a cow with no legs? - Ground beef."
Plant swap
Many of you remember the plant swaps the Bulletin used to present. Others are asking, "What's that?"
At the plant swap at 10 a.m. March 21 at the Bulletin (204 E. Broad St.), people bring gardening items to trade with others. Usually they are plant cuttings, root divisions, tubers, bulbs, seeds and so forth. Sometimes they offer pots, fertilizer and tools a gardener doesn't need any more.
The idea is to trade and share naturally what grows in abundance in the garden (and usually needs thinning out anyway -- who wants to throw them away)? Don't worry if you don't have any plants to share. New gardeners are welcome too, because many established gardeners, including the Stroller, bring plants to just give away.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first morning edition of the Bulletin was on Aug. 1, 2000. Before then, the Bulletin came out in the afternoons.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Paula Drady of the Patrick County Historical Society sent the Bulletin some trivia questions. Try this one: What Revolutionary War officer gave land for the Patrick County courthouse?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.