TODAY’S WORD is solace. Example: Hearing that Tyler got a flat tire on his way to pick up Elizabeth for their date to the movies was the only solace the jilted Serenity had in being alone on a Saturday night.
FRIDAY’S WORD was mulct. It means to extract money from someone by fine or taxation. Example: The state proposed mulcting the taxpayer an extra $3 per pack of cigarettes.
SAD
Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons, typically starting in the late fall or early winter and going until the weather gets better again. It's considered a real depression, just following the winter pattern for at least two years, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs of it include having low energy, hypersomnia, overeating, weight gain, craving for carbohydrates and social withdrawal.
Though much less common, there's also a summer version of SAD. It's symptoms include poor appetite and weight loss, insomnia, agitation, restlessness, anxiety and episodes of violent behavior.
New Heights Foundation will have a program on SAD from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at New College Institute in the King Building, Room 303. It's free, and refreshments will be served.
Nominate
Know of a Patrick Henry Community College graduate who is outstanding in his or her field, or who has been of great service to the community? He's the kind of candidate officials are seeking for the PHCC Foundation Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Get a nomination form off www.patrickhenryfoundationt.com or contact Letitia Pulliam at 276-656-0250 or at lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu. The awards dinner will be May 1.
Last year’s recipients were Debra Buchanan (’77); Pam Cobler, EdD (’86); Katina Dalton (’06); David Dillard (’91); Latala Hodges (’06); Amy Nester (’93); David Shockley, EdD (’88); Lisa Smith (’89); Manker Stone (’85, ’96); Robert Vogler (’67); Stephanie Wagoner, RN, BSN, (’95); Ricky Walker (’94); and Charles Williams Jr. (’75).
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "The Poky Little Puppy" by Janette Sebring Lowrey (1942) is the highest-selling children's story of all time and also the highest-selling Little Golden Book. It's about one of a litter of five puppies. His siblings get caught for digging a hole under the fence and leaving, but he doesn't -- and at night, he eats up all the dessert their mother withheld from them as punishment. The third time this happens, he gets caught, and the book ends with a sign outside: "No desserts ever ...! ...Unless puppies never dig holes under this fence again!" As of 2001, more than 15 million copies of the book had been sold.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What were the original 12 Little Golden Books, which first were published in 1942?
