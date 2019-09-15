TODAY'S WORD is impignorate. It wasn't hard times that led Stacey to impignorate her fancy diamond engagment ring; it was because she was fuming mad at Jake.
SUNDAY’S WORD is vomitory. It is the entrance piercing a bank of seats in a theater. Example: Of all the characteristics of the Rives people talk about missing, its unique vomitory, which offered a near-magical experience, is the one people bring up most.
Fine foods
Two of the finest eating experiences in the area are coming up at the end of September, one right after the other.
On Sept. 27 Piedmont Arts will host its major fundraiser, Savory September. Various local chefs -- their names were listed in a recent Stroller -- will cook for the event, and the theme is "50 Years of LOVE," a take on the Virginia tourism's logo anniversary.
Blue Jeans and Bling, the MHC Heritage Center & Museum's big event, will be held the next night, Sept. 28. On the plaza in front of the former Henry County Courthouse will be music, food and drinks.
Savory September tickets are $40, and Blue Jeans and Bling tickets are $35, each available at its hosting venue, with Blue Jeans and Bling also available at the MHC Visitor Center.
Health & Wellness Fair
September is Healthy Aging Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a Health and Wellness Fair -- actually, a "Mini" one, as organizers are calling it. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at New College Institute, offering free flu shots, screenings and information on topics such as joint health, good sleep, cancer awareness, diabetes and more. For more information, call Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605.
American Legion anniversary
This year is the American Legion's 100th anniversary, and in Sunday's Stroller, we looked at the organization's beginnings in Paris.
Here's an interesting story about how Post 71 in Lake Wales, Fla., made it back home again. The post was chartered in 1920, and in 1948 its members started constructing a building they moved into the next year.
In 1975 the post sold the building, which since had been used as a grocery store, skating rink, DMV office and more.
In 2012, the post was looking for a new building to use as its headquarters. When a post committee entered the building, its members fell in love with it -- and then they walked through the front door, where they saw a tile with the Legion emblem. "They knew they were home," the American Legion's website states.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The earliest known comic book is "The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck." It was published in English in 1941 in a version designed for Great Britain, but it first came out in 1937 in various languages in other countries of Europe.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: At least three graduates of Magna Vista High High School have gone on to work in comics, film and science fiction, including work on "Avengers," "Batman," "Transformers," "Sonic The Hedgehog," "Iron Man," "Star Wars," "Spider-Man" and "Thor." Who are they?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.