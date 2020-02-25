TODAY’S WORD is cap (as slang). Example: Sheldon just said the biggest cap I've heard in a minute.
TUESDAY’S PHRASE was “full send.” It means intense, hardcore or without regard to consequences. Example: Bernie suddenly threw his notes aside and went full send into delivering his first sermon.
Free community meal
Christ Episcopal Church will have a free community meal from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. today in the undercroft. The church is at 311 E. Church St., across from the Martinsville Library.
Today's slang
You may have noticed that The Stroller's Words of the Day entries are using words you recognize but with new meanings. That's because we are taking a week or two looking at current slang. How much of modern talk makes sense to you -- and how much would some definitions help?
That brings us to the question: How much would today's young folk understand of slang of past generations? Call or email The Stroller with some of the slang you used back in the day but don't hear too often anymore.
By the way, the "Today's Word" sentence is playing double duty. The Word of the Day is "cap," but the sentence has another example of common slang: "in a minute." That means "in a long time."
Trivia fans
There are two trivia nights happening in the area on Thursday, one in Stuart and the other in Spencer. Both start at 6:30 p.m. At both events, too, concessions will be sold.
The Patrick County Young Professionals will host a Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tin Pen Alley in Stuart. Instead of team costs, monetary donations will be collected for the Patrick County Food Bank in memory of Joni Hunt. There will be four rounds with 10 questions each.
The Spencer-Penn Centre will host Third Thursday Trivia at Spencer-Penn. Each month, teams compete in a trivia contest that has a theme. Each team may have up to five people. The cost to participate is $10, and the team leaves with a prize.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Family 5 Gospel Singers of the Bassett area began in 1945 with George Willie France and his four sons, James Willie France, Louis Alvin France, King Jeremiah France Sr. and Lloyd Calvin France Sr. -- joined not too long after by their sister, Eloise France. Today as the Family 5 is approaching its 75th year in ministry, the group is comprised of not only the second generation of France children, Lloyd Calvin France Jr., Tyson France, Javon “Jay” France, P.O. France and Louandrea Craighead, but now also the third generation, Jamar Tyree, Josh Tyree, Isaiah Young, K.J. France and "honorary brother" Corey Hagwood. This trivia question was provided by Jamar Tyree. Send your local trivia information to The Stroller.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the television series "Breaking Bad," what role did Vamonos Pest play?
