TODAY’S WORD is draught. Example: “And we’ll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne.” From the lyrics of “Auld Lang Syne.”
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was discordant. It means out of tune or off chord. Example: The group of friends sang “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight in a loud but discordant chorus.
Tree-mendous idea
If you have dismantled but not yet discarded your fresh-cut Christmas tree, there’s a pretty cool way to continue the “life” of that tree.
Infinity Acres, the educational farm that features a variety of animals, has put out a call on social media to request donations of those down-and-out-the-door spruces and pines. Infinity’s call says its animals “love to eat the needles and bark.”
If you want to help Infinity, The Stroller recommends that you call 276-358-2378 and ask about the needs.
Tree- mendous II
If you happen to live in Martinsville, city employees will take away that tree and use it to make mulch to be placed in plant beds that are arranged to beautify the city. This program is underway and will continue to Jan. 16. Just place your discarded tree at the back of the curb. After Jan. 17, a pickup will have to be scheduled by calling 276-403-5419.
Back to business
If you wondered if the holidays have ended, Thursday makes it clear. Not only are all government offices back open on regular schedules, but the Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its organizational meeting at 5 p.m. at the Henry County Administration building. This is the meeting when the supervisors set their leadership (chair, vice-chair), rules and meeting schedule for the year.
Then an hour later in the same building the Henry County School Board will have its first regular meeting of the year.
The Stroller has to wonder if “reversion” by the city of Martinsville will come up for discussion in public. Or really the question is: How could it not?
Spoil the resolution
Want to break your diet resolution only a couple of days into the new year? On Saturday morning, venture out to the Spencer Ruritan Building for the big country buffet breakfast. On the menu: country ham, sausage, bacon, hog jowl, eggs, gravy, rib-eye and sausage gravy, homemade biscuits, grits, apples, juice and coffee. Just show up between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. The spread will cost you $7 or $3 for children.
» WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Tournamentofroses.com said in the winter of 1890 the Valley Hunt Club of Pasadena, Calif., created a midwinter holiday that included various sports events to promote the area. An abundance of fresh flowers inspired the creation of a parade of bloom-decorated carriages to precede the competition.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the Rose Bowl, the “granddaddy of them all,” created and who played in the first game?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.