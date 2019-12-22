TODAY’S WORD is saccharine. Example: That ending where the guy and his long-lost love kiss under the Christmas lights in almost every Hallmark movie is a bit too saccharine for our tastes.
SUNDAY’S WORD was ambiguous. It means capable of being understood in two or more ways. Example: There are many elements of the discussion that are ambiguous and contradictory.
Holiday lights
You've noted that the Bulletin has published some photographs of impressive holiday lights displays. There's a full gallery of those at www.martinsvillebulletin.com to which we often add new shots. If you know of a display we haven't covered, send a note to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We want to include as many as possible. If it's your home, send us the photo and the address, and we will add it, too.
Christmas gifts
Are you out there dashing around and looking for that final and perfect holiday gift? You know who you are. The Stroller knows how it feels. But we wonder: What is the strangest gift you've received for Christmas?
The Stroller's dad tells of once as a child getting the proverbial "lump of coal." Might have been a dad's leverage for good behavior. The Stroller once received a Weedeater, which is a far cry from a tie or socks. This is when trimmers were new item on the market, and this gift turned out to be well-used.
Christmas services
One other Christmas tradition is that many people make their annual visit to church to light candles and sing "Silent Night." It's a lovely experience, and many churches bring unique touches. There's a list in Calendar today of churches in the area that have told the Bulletin about their services. There could be others, but if you're looking for a place to stop, light and sing this year, check out the locations and times.
Who has been fabulous?
Don't forget to send us your nominations for our Fabulous 5, a plan to honor a quintet of citizens in the region who have contributed mightily to the quality of our community. We want to know who you think should be honored.
We have some good ideas, but more minds are better than just The Stroller and friends.
So send us a name and short explainer to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We will publish our choices — and the list of nominees — on New Year’s Day!
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney crooned "White Christmas" in the final scene of the movie "White Christmas." But the song first was introduced -- and, yes, sung by Crosby -- in another musical, "Holiday Inn," about a man who puts on shows once each month at his inn in, yes, Vermont.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What popular singer had a holiday-season hit as a child with a popped-up version of "I Saw Mommy Kissin' Santa Claus"?
