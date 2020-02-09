TODAY’S WORD is diplomacy. Example: The principal ruled over the distraught, argumentative teachers with great diplomacy.
SUNDAY’S WORD was heterogeneous. It means different. Example: Frank's parties are always fun because he has a heterogeneous guest list: poets, artists, construction workers, scientists, singers, bureaucrats and a beauty queen.
Funny statue
Today's Trivia Question reminded The Stroller of what could be another great answer to that one, if the subject were different: What was he doing when he was found?
The trivia question is about a dog. What the question brought to mind was the statue called "Manneken Pis." That's Dutch, but you can probably guess what it means in English. You've probably see images or copies of the fountain-statue -- of a little boy relieving himself.
"Mannekin Pis" is a 24-inch-tall bronze statue made in 1619 by Jérôme Duquesnoy the Elder. There are a few different legends of why that statue was made. Two of them say the statue depicts how searchers found a little boy who had been reported lost. When the searching began, the wealthy distraught parents promised that they would have built a statue to honor the boy in the manner that he was found ... and he ended up being found relieving himself on a street corner.
Imagine if you were that kid, having to look at that statue of yourself for the rest of your life, and everyone knowing it was of you.
Why cuss?
The child of a Bulletin staff member posed this question: Why do people cuss? "It's just the same words over and over, which is dumb," she said; "plus, you're not supposed to say them."
Good point. When the child was told Grandma's favorite expletive had been "Jeepers Creepers" for many years, she was impressed. Here some other alternatives to 4-letter words:
- Daggumit
- Dang
- Darn
- Fiddle-faddle
- Fiddlesticks
- Flippin'
- For crying out loud
- For heaven's sake
- For Pete's sake
- For the love of Pete
- Gadzooks
- Gee willikers
- Geez
- Geeze Louise
- Good grief
- Gosh
- Heavens to Betsy
- Horse feathers
- Horse patooty
- Jumpin' Jehoshaphat
- Kiss my grits
- Malarkey
- Rats
- Shizzle
- Shucks
- Ticked
- Toot
- What the what?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1936, a sheepherder died in Fort Benton, Montana, and the casket holding his body was put on a train to be shipped back east. A dog followed the casket to the train, and for the next five and a half years, until he died, he met each of the four daily trains at the station, sniffing at the passengers and baggage car doors. People named him Shep. When he died in 1942, his obituary was published nationwide. In 1994, citizens of the town erected a bronze statue in his honor.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: After Miguel Guzman of Argentina died in 2006, his dog, Capitan, ran away from home. Guzman's family found the dog a week later -- doing what?
