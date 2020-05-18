TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word pater, also spelled as patr. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: During the pandemic isolations, Cecile was worried about her favorite MHC restaurants and the local families who ran them, so she made sure to patronize them by ordering take-out at least two evenings a week.
MONDAY’S WORD is the Latin root word pon, pos or pound (they mean the same). It means to place or to put. Some English words formed with it include postpone, posture, position, opponent, proponent, component, expose, impose, posture, position, expound and impound. Example: When the new company took over, it imposed stricter rules on how the procedures should be carried out.
Odd jobs
Jack the painter figured he could make some good money quick in the wealthy neighborhood, so he went knocking on doors there until he found someone to agree to hire him.
“You can paint my porch,” the man told Jack. Jack told him he’d get right to it.
A right good while later, Jack knocked again. The man came to the door and Jack told him he had finished the job. Then he added, “But there’s something I should tell you. That’s not a Porsche; that’s a Ferrari.”
Arts businesses
Jennifer Reis of Make Do Creative will host a series of Arts Business Basics classes May 26-27 over Zoom. The sessions will cover broad entrepreneurship skills and business modeling concepts, understanding what branding means for a creative venture and how to market artistic works and services. The classes cost $25 each. Sign up at http://ow.ly/8Z9x50zGydP (visit Piedmont Arts’ website or Facebook page if you’re reading this on paper and can’t click on that link). Reis lives in Martinsville and is an assistant professor of arts administration at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Retiree Ina Brown of Florida, who took care of her disabled husband, had bought hundreds of dollars worth of magazine subscriptions from American Family Publishers through the years hoping to win the sweepstakes they always were promoting. She thought her lucky day had come in 1997 when she received a mailing that read (in all capital letters) “Ina Brown, You stand alone at the top — You’ve swept past 200,000+ other winners with our first $11,075,000 prize in history!”
When she called to claim her prize she learned she had not won anything. She was so upset that she sued the company for breach of contract and racketeering. She became the first of dozens of mostly elderly people who filed similar lawsuits against that company as well as Publishers Clearing House and Reader’s Digest.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Ina Brown won her lawsuit. What was her share of the $32 million class-action settlement that resulted?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
