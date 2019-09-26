TODAY’S WORD is xertz. Example: After just three days on a diet, Verlene xertzed everything in sight, even emptying the chocolates jar at work.
THURSDAY'S WORD was donnybrook. It means an uproarious argument. Example: While Tansy washed the dishes, she could hear the screaming and crashing of her children’s donnybrook in the living room, but she just couldn’t rouse herself to leave the relative calm of her kitchen to go in there and deal with that.
Auditions
TheaterWorks is announcing "Auditions, y'all!" -- for none other than (if you haven't guess by now) a sequel to "Greater Tuna" -- the first show put on in the Black Box Theatre. "A Tuna Christmas" is set in the third-smallest town in Texas, where radio station personalities report on various Yuletide activities.
Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. The show will be presented Nov. 14-24.
The roles are for ages 17 and older, both men and women, but across town at Patrick Henry Community College, auditions also will be taking place for the 18-and-under set for "Frozen "Jr." Those auditions start at 1 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre, and the show will run Nov. 7-10.
Free community meal
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., will have a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Army Reserves reunion
Local Army Reserves veterans will have a big reunion Saturday in Rocky Mount. Those who served in 2174th Headquarters Det. 1 & 2 between March 1971 and December 1998 are invited to gather for visits and refreshments at 3-7 p.m. at 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount, sponsored by Franklin County Parks & Recreation.
Supportive agencies
Each year, Grace Presbyterian Church gets together the organizations and agencies that help area residents to give out their information in one place, a Community Resource Day. That event this year will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 218 Fayette St. Free lunches will be served, and music and Kids' Zone games will keep things lively as representatives from 35 agencies share what they do.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Superman was born on the planet Krypton, where his parents, Jor-El and Lara, named him Kal-el. When they got news their entire planet was about to be destroyed, they did what any concerned parents would do: built a spacecraft to carry him to another planet. Luckily, the spaceship finds its way to Earth, where it lands in the country and is found by Jonathan and Martha Kent, who name him Clark. To their surprise, their little boy ends up with superpowers, which they teach him to use for the power of good.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was it about the Earth that gave Clark Kent his superpowers, and why is Kryptonite dangerous to him?
