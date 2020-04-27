TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word port. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Lucille's best friend was a tremendous support when her mother died.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word onym. It means name. Example: After Agatha Christie had been for years a wildly popular author of mystery novels, she wrote some books on other topics with the pseudonym Mary Westmacott; likewise, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has begun writing crime fiction as Robert Galbraith.
Christie's wisdom
Agatha Christie's books are delightful and insightful accounts of human motivation and personality. Some of the her quotes still remembered today include:
- "Very few of us are what we seem."
- "One of the luckiest things that can happen to you in life is, I think, to have a happy childhood."
- "I have enjoyed greatly the second blooming ... suddenly you find - at the age of 50, say - that a whole new life has opened before you."
- "One doesn't recognize the really important moments in life until it's too late."
Early emergency medicine
When you think of the things in an EMT's lifesaving kit, poison ivy wash may not be among the first things that come to mind. But perhaps lifestyles 100 years ago had poison ivy being much more of a common danger than it is now.
The podcast "Stuff You Missed in History Class" in its Monday edition talked about the history of emergency medicine in the U.S. One of the trailblazers in the field was Julian Stanley Wise of Roanoke, who founded the nation's first volunteer rescue squad, the Roanoke Life-Saving and First-Aid Crew, in 1928. Each of its 10 members carried a fishing tackle box with tanic acid compound, ammonia inhalant, tincture of merthiolate and poison ivy wash.
Who's wearing masks?
More than 3 weeks ago -- on April 6 - Gov. Ralph Northam urged people to wear masks when leaving home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
James Hyler of Martinsville wrote The Stroller to say he is disappointed that most shoppers, and even store workers, don't seem to be wearing masks. He suggested the Bulletin write an article about that. Send your experiences to Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ranking at No. 7 on Comedy Central's list of the Top 100 stand-up comics is Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004; his real name was Jack Roy). His style was self-denigrating one-liners, such as:
- "I was very, very ugly. When I was born, the doctor smacked my mother."
- "My fan club broke up. The guy died."
- "Last week my house was on fire. My wife told the kids, 'Be quiet. You'll wake up Daddy.'"
His main phrase was that he got "no respect."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Rodney Dangerfield made an appearance in which of Lionel Ritchie's music videos?
