TODAY’S WORD is jostle. Example: The bus ride on the field trip to the excavation site was so bumpy that the big kids leaned to and fro and the smaller children were really jostled about.
FRIDAY’S WORD was encomium. It means warm or glowing praise; formal (usually public) tribute. Example: At his retirement dinner, George was hailed with a warm encomium from the company’s CEO, saying he would be irreplaceable as well as missed and should come back to visit often.
BHS Class of 1970
The Bassett High School Class of 1970 will have its reunion on Sept. 25-26 at, where else, the HJDB Event Center (old John D. Bassett High School).
Class members are asked please to send updated address and email to seaysthemoment@yahoo.com. Relatives of classmates who live out of town are asked to let them know about this request.
Savor the day
"I really don't like it that Thanksgiving gets lost each year in all the shuffle," wrote Kitty Woiblett of Martinsville. "People are so anxious to go Christmas shopping that they can't spare one day to spend with people they love and be thankful for their blessings.
"My husband and I have the traditional Thanksgiving meal, where I cook a turkey breast with all the trimmings. We enjoy this meal together, count our many blessings and are grateful to have each other.
"There is plenty of time after Thanksgiving to enjoy the celebration of Christmas."
Walking safety
Bill Jones, "as a driver and former runner," wants to warn everyone of a very important safety measure: Wear reflective clothing when you're out walking.
Light-colored clothing is not enough: It should be an actual reflective vest, or at least a sash. If you're walking a dog, the dog should have on a reflective harness.
Many people in the area already do that, but all walkers or runner should -- and not just at night, when it seems most logical, but also in mornings and late afternoons. "It's extremely difficult to see [a pedestrian] without some reflective wear," Jones said. "This is so very important and can save a life."
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Persian cat is the domesticated breed with the longest fur, growing up to 5 inches. Although that can make for a beautiful cat -- just imagine a glossy, haughty fur-ball -- it's also extremely difficult for Persians to keep their fur in order, so they have to be brushed daily and be given regular baths. Also people have to watch out for the cat's eyes, because fur gets in them and causes problems. As far as temperament, Persian cats are known to be adaptable and affectionate -- just not with kids, dogs or strangers. They are laid-back creatures who won't wear anyone out with too much playing or activity.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which U.S. town has had a cat for a mayor for almost 20 years?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.