TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word soph. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: My'asia felt naive and out of place as a freshman, but she knew that when she returns to Martinsville High School in the fall as a sophomore, she'd be smooth and sophisticated.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word logo. It means word, study, speech. Some English words formed with it include catalog, prologue, dialogue, zoology. Example: Bernice loved to lose herself in the home catalogs, imagining how she would redecorate.
V-E Day
The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization and Wright Funeral Services will commemorate the 75th anniversary of V-E Day at 10 a.m. Friday at the former Henry County courthouse. It all will be done in compliance with the governor's order on social distancing, organizers promise.
Richard Globman will talk about the importance of V-E Day to the Jewish community, Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said. Other guest speakers will be Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham), Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson, Ret. Col. W.C. Fowlkes and Pastor Michael Harrison. Andy Burnette and Erica Nelson will provide music.
You can watch this event live on BTW21 and Facebook.
Whippoorwills
Lately, John Reynolds of Critz has been talking in The Stroller about missing the sound or whippoorwills, which aren't heard as often as they used to be.
Some women in Mountain Valley are reporting that they are hearing those unique bird calls.
"Whippoorwills and mourning doves are alive and talking on calm nights here on Mountain Valley Road," Mary Thompson writes. "There haven't been an awful lot of ideal evenings, but when there are, I hear the birds."
Esther Tillman, who also lives out that way, said she recently heard a whippoorwill for the first time in 30 years. A friend who lives nearby also heard a whippoorwill about a week ago, she said.
If you're not sure what a whippoorwill sounds like, here is a description from allaboutbirds.org: "The male’s emphatic, chanted whip-poor-will, sometimes repeated for hours on end, is a classic sound of warm summer nights in the countryside of the East. ... A typical call accents the first and last syllable (with a tremulous middle syllable), and immediately starts in on the next call, creating a circular rhythm."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Roseanne Barr, the star of “Roseanne,” was hit by a car when she was 16 years old. It gave her a traumatic brain injury that changed her behavior so much she was sent to be institutionalized at Utah State Hospital for 8 months. While there, she had a baby she put up for adoption.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Roseanne Barr has said of her childhood, "Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning I was a Jew; Sunday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon we were Mormons." Why?
