TODAY’S WORD is malady. Freddie had said he wanted to attend church service on Sunday, but Hazel thought his absence was a malady that he faced only on Sunday mornings.
MONDAY’S WORD was antithesis. It means the opposite or highest possible contrast. Example: Seth -- gaunt, haggard, droopy-jawed and unkempt -- is the very antithesis of the dashing prince charming Adyson is describing to her family and friends.
Gift bags for veterans
Every veteran knows the symbolism of a new pair of socks. When out on the field they can't carry much with them, but they can manage to bring a new pair of socks, which really can bring physical comfort in uncomfortable conditions.
When the Disabled American Veterans prepare gift bags for veterans in area rest homes, they make sure to put a pair of socks into each bag. For Christmas, they prepared 96 gift bags to deliver to local veterans in nursing homes. Each bag contained useful items, including tissues and Chap-Stick, and, of course, new socks. The project is costly, so they collect donations for it all year. If you would like to help, mail to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 3401, Martinsville, Va., 24112.
Be it resolved
So it's time for New Year's resolutions. Did you make a list? The Stroller didn't. Because who is going to start something on Jan. 1, a Wednesday for crying out loud, just because the calendar flipped?
We know there are fundamental and recurring resolutions that many share: better health/fitness/diet, more regular church attendance, spending more time with a family member or controlling spending/pay off a debt.
So what is on your list? Send us a note to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We will share some of the more unusual we see. But no names.
Eve ardent
Before you began your resolutions, you will celebrate the arrival of the new year in your own way. Some of you will go to a party. Some of you will go to church. Some of you will shoot off fireworks. Some of you will go to bed. Any of those is just fine.
In younger years The Stroller was out there with you, attending parties to the wee hours or even traveling. One year, The Stroller found the way to Times Square for America's iconic celebration. It was a long day, with a lot of wandering to avoid being penned up and a remarkable moment when confetti fell from a dark sky. Better yet, a nearby cab delivered The Stroller to the hotel by 12:30 a.m. to sleep.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though the 1788 Scots-language poem of "Auld Lang Syne" is famous, James Watson in 1711 wrote a version of the poem, based on an old, old saying, that also has passed the test of time.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the ball drop in Times Square in New York City become the symbol of the arrival of the New Year in America?
