TODAY’S WORD is collop. Example: When George went through the buffet line with his vegetarian daughter, he made sure to stop her before she could tell the server that she didn't want any leg of lamb; he'd get the collop off her plate after they sat down.
THURSDAY’S WORD was mollycoddle. It means to treat someone in a pampered manner. Example: Tristan wanted his son to be strong and resilient, but he knew as long as Janelle kept mollycoddling him at every turn, the boy would never learn to stand up on his own two feet.
Veterans' Ball
Veterans and their special someones are invited to a Veterans' Ball, which will be held Nov. 14 at the Spencer-Penn Centre. "Wear your Sunday best as we honor and thank you for your courage and commitment!" say the folks from Mountain Valley Hospice, the hosts of the ball.
The ball will be held from 2-5 p.m. For more information or to make plans to attend, call 276-403-4764.
Volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is looking for volunteers. "All it takes is a big heart and a little time," the staff say. No skills are necessary, and all volunteers will get training.
Some of the things volunteers do include: provide companionship or respite for patients and families; run errands, such as picking up dry cleaning or shopping; administrative tasks, such as folding papers and stuffing envelopes; light household chores, such as feeding pets; pinning ceremonies for veterans; and arts and crafts.
For more information, contact Sarah Turner, volunteer resources coordinator, at 276-694-4416.
Blood drive
Anne Hankins at Mount Vernon Baptist Church is coordinating a blood drive at the church on Saturday, and she would like all the help she can get.
To donate blood, call her at 804-402-0008 to schedule an appointment, which are offered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Funny sentences
The same Stroller reader who sent in a list of funny excuses received at schools also sent this list of "sentences taken from actual letters received by the Welfare Department." They include:
- Mrs. Jones has not had any clothes for a year and has been visited by clergy.
- I cannot get sick pay. I have six children. Can you tell me why?
- I am glad to report that my husband who is missing is dead.
- Please find out for certain if my husband is dead. The man I am living with now can't eat or do anything 'til he knows.
- I am very much annoyed to find you have branded my son as illiterate. This is a dirty lie as I was married a week before he was born.
- I have no children yet as my husband is a truck driver and works day and night.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Peter Parker's first crush was Liz Allan.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: After Betty Brant, Peter Parker (Spider-Man) falls in love with what college girlfriend?
