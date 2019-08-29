TODAY'S WORD is panache. Example: When U.S. Sen. Mark Warner talked with community leaders Tuesday at New College Institute, Julian Mei delivered his concerns with panache, lightening the mood and sparking some chuckles.
THURSDAY’S WORD was kowtow. It means to act in an excessively subservient manner. Example: Clarice sure was glad she nearly had her doctoral degree and finally could stop kowtowing to that demanding, narcissistic adviser she had.
Riddle
I can be long, or I can be short. I can be grown, or I can be bought. I can be painted, or left bare. I can be round, or square. What am I?
Water aerobics
As the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness passes out its September calendar of free fitness classes, we are reminded of the benefits of various types of exercise. One of those is water aerobics, which is at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Martinsville YMCA pool.
This is why doing exercises in a swimming pool is helpful, according to the Coalition:
- There's less chance of injury to the muscles, bones and joints, because the water provides buoyancy and support.
- But the water does do the work for you. In fact, it provides some resistance, which helps with toning muscles (think lifting weights but so much more fun).
- The reduced effect of gravity in water improves flexibility. That makes water-exercise possible for folks who normally can't exercise because of joint pain and even anxiety about potential pain.
- Your heart rate is lower than with other types of exercise, but you still get some pretty good cardiovascular conditioning with it.
- You're not likely to feel overheated as compared to other forms of exercise.
- And finally, some people's favorite benefit: It burns calories.
Lunch and supper
Save the cooking for Sunday dinner: Local organizations will have meals ready on Saturday.
Stanleytown United Methodist Church, 24 Maplewood Ave., will have a free Neighbors Eating Together meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. On the menu will be BLT sandwiches, baked beans, chips, dessert and drinks.
For supper, the Horsepasture Ruritan Club will serve a hamburger steak dinner, with baked potato, salad, rolls, desserts and drinks, at 5-6:30 p.m. for $8.
Riddle answer
A fingernail
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Each of the “Four Gentlemen” in Chinese art represents a season: chrysanthemum for autumn, plum blossom for winter, orchid for spring and bamboo for summer. They generally are depicted in traditional ink-and-wash painting and are considered to be in the category of bird-and-flower painting in Chinese art.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Still within our theme of Chinese art - what are the "Three Friends of Winter," which together symbolize steadfastness, perseverance and resilience?
