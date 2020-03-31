TODAY’S WORD is either advice or advise -- which goes in this sentence? "My financial counselor _______ me to invest more conservatively."
TUESDAY’S WORD was evoke.It means to bring to mind or call up a memory. For example: The smell of White Shoulders talcum powder always evoked in Betzaida powerful memories of her elegant and loving grandmother.
Are you OK?
It's a lonely time, being closed up at home during coronavirus isolations. The Martinsville Police Department wants to check on everyone and see how they're doing.
Police officers will be going through neighborhoods to check on folks. In respect for social distancing, they won't be knocking on doors, but they will be waving and chatting from a distance. They hope folks will come to their windows and doors to visit or at least wave back.
Their first neighborhood they will visit is Academy Place (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th streets), Thursday morning starting at 10.
The police department put out a "reverse 911 call" to let people know about it, Deputy Chief of Police Rob Fincher said. However, the system accidentally sent several calls to people who live outside Martinsville as well. A few of those people called The Stroller about that, thinking it was a scam. Fincher assured The Stroller that it's real, just inside Martinsville's city limits. Police plan to go out on each Tuesday and Thursday (of good weather) until they get all city neighborhoods.
Today's chuckle
This one comes from Rob Johnson: The minister was sick, and a pastor noted for his never-ending sermons agreed to fill in. When he stood up in the pulpit, he was annoyed to find only 10 worshipers there -- and that was before the days of coronavirus isolations.
Afterward, he complained to the deacon: "That was a very small turnout. Weren't they informed that I was coming?"
"No," the deacon said, "but word must have leaked out."
Share in the fun: Send your jokes, comments, trivia, good words-of-the-day and other materials to The Stroller.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian George Burns was drafted into the Army when the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, but he failed the physical because he was extremely nearsighted.
TODAY’S TRIVIA: Who is known for this saying? “You don’t need no gun control. You know what you need? We need some bullet control. Man, we need to control the bullets, that’s right. I think all bullets should cost $5,000. $5,000 for a bullet. You know why? ‘Cause if a bullet costs $5,000, there’d be no more innocent bystanders." A potential shooter would say, "'I would blow your ***** head off -- if I could afford it! I’m gonna get me another job, I’m gonna start saving some money, and then you’re dead man! You better hope I can’t get no bullets on layaway!'"
