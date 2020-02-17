TODAY’S WORD is obdurate. Example: Larry found his father to be completely obdurate and unyielding when it came to rules about the car as well as yard work.
MONDAY’S WORD was recalcitrant. It means difficult to manage or operate or not responsive. Example: Larry was a bit recalcitrant about the idea of about washing and waxing the car before his dad would let him take his driver’s license test.
Trivia contest
Do you enjoy trying to answer The Stroller's trivia questions? If so, you may have fun at the trivia contest Thursday at the Spencer-Penn Centre. It's for teams of up to five people each, and the entry fee is $10 per team. The winning team gets a prize. Concessions will be sold -- but only for cash. The theme of Thursday's trivia contest is "Friends."
Fundraising dinner
A fundraising dinner to benefit the Magna Vista Fishing Team will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department building in Ridgeway. Thirty-One Bingo will be played afterward. See any angler for tickets.
The Hope Center
Hope Center Ministries in Axton is a year-long residential drug-abuse treatment program, with a focus on overcoming drug and alcohol addiction through faith in Jesus Christ. It is a ministry of Compassion Church.
The program is split into three phases over a minimum of 8 months. The first includes classroom time, Bible studies and counseling; the second, the responsibilities and importance of working a full day, while still putting God and their recovery first through morning and afternoon meetings, Bible studies and one on one's," according to its website; and the third is to help the person get back into society through controlled settings.
To help its funding, the center is hosting a gala at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Baldwin Building in Martinsville. It features dinner and auctions, among other events.
Today's chuckle
As the preacher was opening his mail one morning, from one envelop he pulled out a single sheet of paper. In large letters was only one word: "Fool."
That Sunday during announcements, he said, "I know many people who have written letters and forgotten to sign their names. This week, I received mail from someone who signed his name but forgot to write a letter."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1800 Feb. 22 was set aside to celebrate President George Washington's birthday. Abraham Lincoln's birthday later was celebrated on Feb. 12. But in 1971, when Congress passed what it called the "Uniform Monday Holiday Act" to establish 3-day holiday weekends, Presidents Day was created on the third Monday in February. History.com says some state still celebrate individual birthdays for Washington and Lincoln.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the standard always-Monday holidays observed in Virginia?
