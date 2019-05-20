TODAY’S WORD is misogyny. Albert’s disdain and disrespect for women sometimes crosses the line to pure misogyny.
MONDAY’S WORD was garrulity. It means talkativeness. Example: If Jaquita’s sensibility only matched her garrulity, she would be popular and well liked.
Indigo shibori scarves
The Reynolds Homestead will offer a workshop on making shibori scarves, at 1-4 p.m. on June 8. Shibori is an ancient technique of binding so that part of the fabric resists dye and the rest takes it, to create a pattern.
During the class each person will create three silk scarves to keep, and Jennifer Reis will teach basic shibori binding, stitching and clamping techniques to dye with natural indigo. All materials will be provided. The cost is $60; register by calling 276-694-7181.
Hindi culture
Damanpreet Narula will lead a free Hindi Language class at 5:30 p.m. today at the Martinsville Library. Traditional Indian food will be served. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 276-403-5430.
Sunburn relief
Just when you’ve been enjoying the temperate days of spring, summer is zooming in with a vengeance (even though it doesn’t officially start until June 21). Many people, caught unawares, now are suffering through their first sunburns of the season.
If you think these days in the 80s have been tough, just wait until that cruel 10-degree swing upward forecast for Wednesday, when the high is predicted to be in the low 90s — and upper 90s by next week.
Guidelines call for keeping out of the sun or wearing sunscreen, but if it’s too late for you, then try these sunburn treatments form the American Academy of Dermatology/Association:
- Put a cold, damp towel on your skin for 10 to 15 minutes a few times a day.
- Take frequent cool showers a few times a day, and afterward, just dry your skin lightly; leave some water droplets on it, and apply moisturizer.
- Use a moisturizer with aloe vera or soy.
- Take ibuprofen to reduce swelling, redness and discomfort.
- Do not peel blisters. Blistering skin means a second-degree burn.
- Do not apply lotions or creams with petroleum, benzocaine or lidocaine (check the ingredient list). Petroleum traps the heat in the skin, and the other two bother and irritate a burn.
Today’s chuckle
What do you call someone who is afraid of Santa? — Clausterphobic.
What stays in the corner yet travels around the world? — A stamp.
Why did the traffic light turn red? — You would too if you had to change in the middle of the street!
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Two chemicals, luciferase and luciferin, are in a firefly’s tail, according to Firefly Conservation and Research. Luciferin, which is heat resistant, glows under the right conditions. Luciferase is an enzyme that triggers light emission. ATP, a chemical within the firefly’s body, converts to energy and creates the glow.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What artist was struck in the face with a mallet by an envious rival, disfiguring him for life?