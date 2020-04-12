TODAY’S WORD is either eminent and imminent. Example: Since the ground was soaked from so many weeks of steady rain, when Thursday's major storm hit, they were in __________ danger of having their house flooded. (we are looking at pairs that get confused).
SUNDAY’S WORD is regardless, as opposed to irregardless. It means without paying attention to the present situation, despite the prevailing circumstances. If you think about it -- regardless means with less regard, less caring and attention. Irregardless is the opposite of that -- it's a double negative that means the person does care, after all. However -- lovers of proper English the world over have been disappointed to learn that the dictionaries have begun listing "irregardless," as well as the correct "regardless," just because a lot of people use it -- and, contrary to popular belief, dictionaries don't set the rules but rather just record the English language as it's used. Example: Regardless of whether or not the choir will broadcast their Easter cantata over YouTube, Gricelda still planned to upload her solos for the congregation to hear.
In the garden
Gamblers and risk-takers can plant their tomato plants and bean seeds now, and those who prefer to play it safe should wait until right after the first week of May.
The last frost date in this area generally falls between mid-April and early May. Frost, of course, kills the summer-producing vegetable plants, so if you plant now and frost hits, you're out of luck.
That is -- unless you've taken proper precautions. On nights frost is forecast, just cover your tender plants with old sheets or other types of protection. The frost will land on the covering, not the plant.
Though you can get an early start on some summer vegetables, there are some limitations. Some plants just won't get started, no matter what your plans are, until soil temperatures are warm enough.
Here are the optimum range of soil temperatures for seed germination:
- Beans: 60-85
- Corn: 60-95
- Eggplant: 75-90
- Okra: 70-95
- Pepper: 65-95
- Pumpkin: 70-90
- Tomato: 70-95
- Watermelon: 70-95
Old sheets have another use, too. Spread on the ground under plants that take up a lot of space, such as cantaloupe, watermelon and squashes, they will shade the ground and keep the weeds away, if you put a few layers of newspaper down first.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Woody Allen got his start as a comedy writer at age 19, when he was invited to join the NBC Writer's Development Program in 1955, as a result of jokes he had sent in. Then he wrote comedy for "The Ed Sullivan Show," "The Tonight Show" and specials for Sid Caesar, working with Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Larry Gelbart and Neil Simon.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What movie was Woody Allen's all-time biggest hit?
