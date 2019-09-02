TODAY'S WORD is rowel. Example: Suddenly, at the end of the school day, it all came pommeling down on little Harley: He was still confused over learning letters; he was afraid of the big boys on the bus; and hunger roweled him.
MONDAY'S WORD is valetudinarian. It means a person of a weak or sickly constitution; especially one whose chief concern is his or her ill health. Example: "Paranoid about his health, this classic valetudinarian is really scared of dying alone and unloved. Toinette, always one step ahead of everyone else, masterminds his psychological cure with a plot that grows increasingly unhinged." (Source: "Review: Comedy for hypochondriacs: It’s A Noise Within’s ‘The Imaginary Invalid’" by Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times, Oct. 17, 2016)
School days
School's back in session. As children talk about their experiences, how many differences do you notice between their times in school and yours? And how about your parents' or grandparents'?
Take a step back in time with local historian and archivist Desmond Kendrick on Wednesday, when he presents the New College Institute's L.I.F.E. series program, at noon at NCI. He will give the history of some of the local schools, from one-room schoolhouses to modern brick structures with many classrooms, and many in between. The program is free; to attend, RSVP to Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605 or rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org.
SUNDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Eight hours labor, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest." Although you would probably be hard-pressed to find even one hour recreation after work, given all household chores and dinner, that saying was a common refrain back in the 1800s -- when work days commonly lasted for 12 hours and often six and sometimes seven days a week. Imagine what a tough life that was, especially considering how much more difficult cooking and doing laundry was before the age of the drive-through, microwave oven and washer-dryer set.
In August 1916, nearly 40,000 railway workers voted to authorize a strike if an 8-hour workday was not put into place. The railroads refused to give in, but the situation was so serious that President Woodrow Wilson and Congress got involved. On Sept. 2, 1916, Congress passed the Adamson Act, which limited the standard workday for railway workers to 8 hours.
Some other industries already had an 8-hour workday, thanks to the actions of unions and some areas of government, but the Adamson Act was the first federal act to rule over the private sector.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: According to tradition, one no longer can wear white from Labor Day to which day?
Welcome to the discussion.
