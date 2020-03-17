TODAY’S WORD is malapropism. (The Stroller over the next week or two will be looking at words which come from characters in literature or the theater.) Example: Janet was enchanted by her Lithuanian husband’s interesting accent and cute malapropisms.
TUESDAY’S WORD was lothario. It means a seducer, and comes from the name of a character in the 1703 play “The Fair Penitent” by Nicholas Rowe. Example: Rosalyn knew in her heart that Roald was responsible, kind and gentlemanly, but Xavier was such a lothario it was his spell she was under.
It’s not that kind of virus
Sam King of Martinsville was lamenting the empty paper-products shelves in local stores and shaking his head. He didn’t know why people have been buying up and hoarding toilet paper — because it’s not that kind of virus, he pointed out.
Poor Mr. Whipple, said another Stroller reader, he can’t find a pack of Charmin to squeeze anywhere.
4-H camp
As local schoolchildren were analyzing the effects school cancellations now might have on their summer plans later, they were appalled to realize any potential change in the school calendar would affect their ability to go to 4-H camp, which is held almost as soon as school lets out for the summer.
The 4-H staffers also have that on their minds. Donna Draper of the MHC Virginia Cooperative Extension Office sent out notice that 4-H Camp registration has been postponed, as well as the information meeting which originally had been scheduled for Thursday. However, they still are trying to work out plans and will take another look at scheduling possibilities after April 1.
Cancellations
Viral chuckles
- Which composer got the coronavirus? — Drycoughsky.
- If you get an email that says canned ham can cause swine flu, just delete it because it’s Spam.
- You should get the flu vaccine. It’s worth a shot.
- It’s the cold-and-flu time of year — or, as I like to call it, Vitamin C-son.
- The bird flu is pretty nasty. Luckily, it’s tweetable.
- A patient tells his doctor he thinks he contracted swine flu and avian flu at the same time. “I’ll believe that when pigs fly,” the doctor replied.
- During his sermon the preacher tried to make a pun about coronavirus, but it flu over the congregation’s head.
- How did Captain Kirk get the flu? He Khan-tracted it.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Revolutionary War officer Col. Eliphaz Shelton gave the land for the Patrick County courthouse. It was Thomas Jefferson who had given him that land.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Jane Pilson of Ridgeway sent a few trivia questions for The Stroller. One of them is: To which wife of Henry VIII was Eliphaz related?
